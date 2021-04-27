Luxury Brand Genesis Gears Up To Make Its Foray Into The European Market

Last year in Septmber, Hyundai Group's premium car brand- Genesis hired Dominique Boesch as its first Managing Director for the European market and now the company is all set to make its foray into the market. Genesis took to Twitter through its European handle to share the news and the tweet read, "The Genesis journey continues. All roads lead to Europe. Get ready to join us on this thrilling new adventure."

The Genesis journey continues. All roads lead to Europe. Get ready to join us on this thrilling new adventure #GenesisEurope #ItsAboutTime #LuxuryCars pic.twitter.com/o5inpKMYW5 — Genesis Europe (@Genesis_Europe) April 26, 2021

Also Read: Genesis X Concept Revealed

Genesis is also likely to bring the GV range in Europe.

Dominique Boesch had joined Genesis from Audi AG where he held the role of Sales Director in France before serving as Managing Director in Korea, Japan and China, respectively, over his twenty-year tenure. After more than 10 years in Asia, Boesch returned to headquarters as head of European sales and, most recently, he was leading the brand's future Global Retail Strategy.

Also Read: Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70

Genesis has also showcased its first EV at Auto Shanghai 2021.

In Europe, Genesis will go against the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover among others. Genesis hasn't revealed any plans about its product line-up or models it will launch initially to start its operations with. It also showcased the electrified G80 at Auto Shanghai 2021 and it will be the brand's first EV. It will go on sale alongside the conventional G80, GV70 crossover and the GV80 SUV in the global markets and the same is expected even in Europe.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.