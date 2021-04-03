Genesis X Concept Revealed

Genesis officially introduced the Genesis X Concept, an EV-based GT (Gran Turismo) concept car. The Genesis X Concept is the brand's fifth concept car, following the New York, GV80, Essentia, and Mint concepts.

In particular, the new concept car is a high-performance GT that maximizes use of the Two Lines design element that Genesis is known for. The Two Lines theme, which is applied throughout the interior and exterior, including electric charging devices, embodies the design language of future Genesis EV models. The name 'Genesis X' is a combination of Genesis and the letter X, which symbolizes a "hidden hero."

SangYup Lee, Head of Genesis' Global Design said, "The signature Two Lines theme and sustainable luxury will be blueprints for the futuristic designs and state-of-the-art technologies that Genesis seeks to adopt in its future models."

The rear design, incorporating the shape of a horseshoe, exudes a simple and sleek image.

The front of the Genesis X features a low, yet broad silhouette thanks to the combination of the shield-shaped Crest Grille, which represents the brand's inherent dignity and pride, and the two-lined headlamps, which cut through the wheel arch. The double-layered bumpers look good and give it a macho look. The two-lined Quad Lamps symbolize Genesis' unparalleled technology and design.

Moreover, a three-dimensional G-Matrix pattern was applied to the sharp and intricate metal structure of the Crest Grille, the symbol of Genesis, to accentuate the imagery of a futuristic electric car. The internal pattern of the grille has been painted in the same colour as the exterior in order to create a sense of unity.

The bottom front air vent intake features a thin and sophisticated mesh form that not only creates a sturdy impression, but also helps cool down the vehicle, facilitates airflow, reduces air resistance, and helps extend mileage.

The side follows the traditional GT model design with a long hood and a short rear, and the two-lined lamps leading to the headlamps and taillights are impressive. In addition, the arching Parabolic Line that runs along the side, and the fender's maximized volume, create a dynamic and elegant impression.

Furthermore, while the slick, slide-to-open charging door, which features no parting lines, creates a progressive and high-tech image, the Two Lines design element is emphasized through the two-lined lights around the charging port.

The rear design, incorporating the shape of a horseshoe, exudes a simple and sleek image. In addition, the taillights, which feature a two-lined design like the headlamps, evoke a sense of unity with the front, and create a sophisticated and sensual image with diffusers that accentuate the Two Lines aesthetic.

Differentiation of space by coloring the driver's seat scotch brown and the passenger seat an ocean wave green blue helps emphasize the concept car's unique design.

Inspired by the Beauty of White Space, the Genesis X Concept's interior features a driver-oriented design with a cockpit that surrounds the driver with all operating systems and displays. Differentiation of space by coloring the driver's seat scotch brown and the passenger seat an ocean wave green blue helps emphasize the concept car's unique design.

The Genesis X Concept also features a dashboard that creates the sense that it is enveloping passengers and is connected to a floating center console. Furthermore, the application of the Two Lines design element to the slim and indirect air vents that surround passengers, as well as the side window moulding, emphasizes the model's Two Lines concept while providing a sense of unity with the exterior design.

In addition, the Free-Form display, which manages various functions such as clusters, navigation and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, and the Crystal Sphere Electronic Shift Lever, which integrates driving mode settings, add a high-tech dimension to the interior.

