Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US

Austrian motorcycle brand, KTM AG could soon introduce the KTM 200 Duke in the US market. According to latest reports, KTM, in which Bajaj owns 48 per cent stake, is working on adding the 200 Duke to its line-up in the North American market, which will be the brand's most affordable offering in the country. The KTM 200 Duke will be positioned as the new entry-level model with a price tag of around $4000 (around ₹ 2.99 lakh), about $1500 cheaper than the 390 Duke, and will be exported from India to the American market. carandbike has reached out to KTM India for a statement on the same and will update this piece when we get a response from the manufacturer.

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke was introduced earlier this year in India with a new frame and revised styling, now more in line with the KTM 250 Duke

The KTM 200 Duke was the first product to emerge out of the Bajaj-KTM partnership in 2012 that has since evolved with every new model. The motorcycle shares its underpinnings with the 390 Duke using the same steel trellis frame, body panels and even certain components, although the powerplant is a smaller 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine. The KTM 200 Duke managed to offer a decent power-to-cost ratio at its price point. Not only has the motorcycle been super-successful in Europe but its popularity soared in India as well, establishing the Austrian brand as a much-loved and established name in the world's largest two-wheeler market, that is India.

India is the global manufacturing hub for KTM models between 125 cc to 373 cc and the KTM 200 Duke will make its way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility near Pune, where it will be manufactured. While the American motorcycle market largely operates in the higher displacement segments, there has been a newfound liking by consumers towards small-displacement bikes that are easy to own and to ride, but aren't necessarily cheap. Bajaj Auto is India's largest exporter of motorcycles, and currently exports bikes under the Bajaj brand, as well as small-displacement KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility produces the KTM 200 Duke for the world along with the 250 and the 390 Dukes

KTM has been soaring in the US in recent years. The manufacturer has been officially present in the market since 1978 with its subsidiary 'KTM North America' and retails its premium motorcycles including the 1290 Super Duke R, 1290 Super Adventure, as well as its expansive line-up of motocross and enduro bikes. KTM's US sales grew by 3.6 per cent last year, even as overall sales of new motorcycles declined by 2.7 per cent. In fact, 9.7 per cent of the new bikes sold in the US were KTMs or Husqvarnas (also owned by KTM AG) last year.

With a changing demographic and more acceptability for smaller motorcycles, the KTM 200 Duke has a good chance to grab a sizable market share. Not just KTM, but the US market has also been warming up to other smaller capacity motorcycle makers in recent years, notably India's Royal Enfield and Taiwan-based SYM Motors. Meanwhile, local giant Harley-Davidson has seen a steady decline in sales year-after-year, which prompted the heritage bike maker to explore Asian and other emerging markets more actively with newer products.

The 2020 KTM 200 Duke BS6 was introduced earlier this year for India with the 199.5 cc engine updated to meet the new regulations

With respect to India, the KTM 200 Duke was comprehensively updated for MY2020 earlier this year. The bike has received an updated engine to meet the new BS6 emission regulations, while also borrowing its new headlamp and split-trellis frame from the KTM 250 Duke. The motorcycle draws power from the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 24.6 bhp and 19.2 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM 200 Duke is priced at ₹ 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in two colours - Electric Orange and Ceramic White.

