Made-In-India Volkswagen Taigun Launched In Mexico As T-Cross

The Volkswagen Taigun has been a runaway success for the German carmaker in India having bagged over 25,000 bookings in our market so far. However, at the time of its launch, Volkswagen had confirmed that the Taigun will be a global model and will be exported to other markets from our country as well, including Latin America. The company has now introduced the Taigun in Mexico where it wears the Volkswagen T-Cross badge and has been launched with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2022: Car Of The Year - Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun also won the Car Of The Year Trophy at carandbike Awards 2022.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

In India, the 1.0-litre TSI belts out 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque while comes mated to a six-speed manual as standard and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Highline and Topline variants. While we expect it to be sold with the same engine and gearbox combinations even in Mexico, the company is likely to tune it slightly differently. Volkswagen will also offer the T-Cross with a Naturally Aspirated four-cylinder engine at a later date. After the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun is second model coming off the localised MQB-A0-IN platform empowering the brand to achieve 93 per cent of localisation level for new models in India.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus: First Look Of The Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City Rival

The Taigun will be exported from India to Mexico where it wears the T-Cross badge The Volkswagen Taigun is in line with the carmaker's latest design language having sharp edges and bold character lines further accentuated with generous use of chrome. The cabin is finished in dual-tone black and grey, featuring a 10-inch touchscreen display, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument cluster on the Topline and GT variants. VW also offers optional body-coloured dash panelling, along with other features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, electric sunroof and rear AC vents among others. On the safety front, the SUV comes with three-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera, ABS, and six airbags among others.

Picture Courtesy: Carlos Sandoval