  • Home
  • News
  • Made-In-India Volkswagen Taigun Launched In Mexico As T-Cross

Made-In-India Volkswagen Taigun Launched In Mexico As T-Cross

Volkswagen has introduced the Taigun in Mexico where it wears the Volkswagen T-Cross badge and has been launched with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
05-Apr-22 03:25 PM IST
Made-In-India Volkswagen Taigun Launched In Mexico As T-Cross banner
Highlights
  • The Volkswagen Taigun will be exported to Latin American markets.
  • It will be sold as Volkswagen T-Cross in Mexico.
  • It has been launched with a 1.0-litre TSI engine in Mexico.

The Volkswagen Taigun has been a runaway success for the German carmaker in India having bagged over 25,000 bookings in our market so far. However, at the time of its launch, Volkswagen had confirmed that the Taigun will be a global model and will be exported to other markets from our country as well, including Latin America. The company has now introduced the Taigun in Mexico where it wears the Volkswagen T-Cross badge and has been launched with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2022: Car Of The Year - Volkswagen Taigun

uc85jnb8

The Volkswagen Taigun also won the Car Of The Year Trophy at carandbike Awards 2022.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

In India, the 1.0-litre TSI belts out 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque while comes mated to a six-speed manual as standard and an optional six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the Highline and Topline variants. While we expect it to be sold with the same engine and gearbox combinations even in Mexico, the company is likely to tune it slightly differently. Volkswagen will also offer the T-Cross with a Naturally Aspirated four-cylinder engine at a later date. After the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun is second model coming off the localised MQB-A0-IN platform empowering the brand to achieve 93 per cent of localisation level for new models in India.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus: First Look Of The Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City Rival

cfl8soo

The Taigun will be exported from India to Mexico where it wears the T-Cross badge

The Volkswagen Taigun is in line with the carmaker's latest design language having sharp edges and bold character lines further accentuated with generous use of chrome. The cabin is finished in dual-tone black and grey, featuring a 10-inch touchscreen display, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument cluster on the Topline and GT variants. VW also offers optional body-coloured dash panelling, along with other features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charger, electric sunroof and rear AC vents among others. On the safety front, the SUV comes with three-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera, ABS, and six airbags among others.

Picture Courtesy: Carlos Sandoval

Related Articles
Car Sales September 2022: Volkswagen India Records 60 Per Cent Sales Growth
Car Sales September 2022: Volkswagen India Records 60 Per Cent Sales Growth
3 days ago
Volkswagen To Hike Prices Of Passenger Vehicles By Up To 2% From October 1
Volkswagen To Hike Prices Of Passenger Vehicles By Up To 2% From October 1
13 days ago
Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI First Anniversary Edition Introduced
Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI First Anniversary Edition Introduced
26 days ago
Accessories For Volkswagen Taigun: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Volkswagen Taigun: All You Need To Know
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
car
Volkswagen Taigun
starting @ ₹ 11.4 Lakh
0
8.7
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Volkswagen Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?