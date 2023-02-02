Mahindra Electric Completes Merger With Parent Company Mahindra

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, the EV arm of the home-grown automaker has announced completing merger with its parent company. The two companies had begun the merger process back in April 2021 and received the final NCLT approval on January 13, 2023. Mahindra says that the board undertook the merger to synergise EV development, manufacturing, and sales operations.

The Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division of Mahindra & Mahindra will be responsible for the company’s petrol, CNG, diesel and electric last mile mobility in both passenger and cargo vehicles. This includes both 3- and 4-wheelers, like the Mahindra Jeeto 4-wheeler, Alfa range of 3-wheelers, Zor Grand electric and the exclusive electric Treo range.