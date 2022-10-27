Mahindra Partners With Charge+Zone To Set-up EV Charging Infrastructure For Upcoming Electric SUV Range

Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with Charge+Zone, a tech driven EV charging network company, to set-up a charging network for the former's upcoming range of electric SUVs. The automaker says that Charge+Zone will establish a network of over 2,500 charging points across 25 cities and 10,000 km of highways by the end of the current financial year (March 2023). As part of the partnership, Charge+Zone and Mahindra will explore installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations. including owned and rented sites, offices or any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates and group companies.

(L-R) - Rajeev Goyal, CFO (M&M - Automotive & Farm), Ravindra Mohan, Director - Operations, Charge+Zone, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO Charge+Zone and Rajiv Mehta, Head of Business Transformation & Analytics (M&M)

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, Charge+Zone said, "Charge+Zone believes in the vision of clean mobility, a better environment and a greener planet and our partnership with Mahindra and Mahindra is a testament to this fact. These partnerships further enable us to expand our vision of EV accessibility to all. With this partnership, we aim to build a well-connected ecosystem that would not only provide Electric SUV users with access to fast charging points across the country but will also help the EV ecosystem grow."

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Our partnership with Charge+Zone will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers. We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon-to-be-launched XUV400 EV."

Charge+Zone currently has over 1,450 charging points across 650+ charging stations across the country

Mahindra and Charge+Zone will also roll out e-mobility solutions going forward that include discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, all aimed to empower EV users to easily access the charging network. The upcoming charging network has been designed especially for electric four-wheelers and will be open to other public users as well. These will be rapid DC charging points with CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80-100 per cent charge in 20-30 minutes. A full charge will take about an hour depending on the EV's battery size. The charging points will be located around other amenities including food courts, restaurants, hotels and more, which offer Type-2 AC chargers.

Charge+Zone aims to build a network of over one million charging points that will cater to fleet and retail customers. The company currently has over 1,450 charging points across over 650 EV charging stations and serves around 5,000 electric vehicles on a daily basis. The company also completed the electrification of over 1,000 km of national highways in the country. This includes installing a network of 20 unmanned, app-driven, superfast EV charging points across the Gujarat-Maharashtra National Highway.