Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales Increase By 23% In June 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has seen a healthy sales growth of 23% in SUV sales in June 2024. The brand sold 40,022 SUVs in the domestic market in June while 32,585 units were sold during the same period in 2023. Talking about the first half of 2024, the brand has registered an almost similar growth of 24%, selling a total of 1,24,248 SUVs in the domestic market. In addition to this 7,125 SUVs have been exported till now in 2024, resulting in a growth of 3%.

Overall M&M sales grew by 11% in June 2024, including PVs & CVs.



Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 40,022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23% and 69,397 total vehicles, a 11 per cent growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment.”



Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 20,594 units in June 2024 which was slightly lesser than the 20,959 units sold in the same month in previous year. Overall in 2024, the company sold 62,522 CVs which was slightly higher than the 61,252 units sold in H1, 2023. Total volumes in June including SUVs & CVs stood at 69,397 units up from 62,429 vehicles sold in June 2023, resulting in a growth of 11 per cent.