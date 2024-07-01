Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Indian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450Benelli 402 STVS ADV
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales Increase By 23% In June 2024

The homegrown brand sold 40,022 SUVs in the Indian market in June 2024 while 622 units were exported during the same time.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The brand has sold close to 1.25 lakh SUVs till now in 2024
  • Dometic CV sales stood at 20,594 units, seeing a marginal drop
  • The company exported 4 per cent more vehicles in June 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has seen a healthy sales growth of 23% in SUV sales in June 2024. The brand sold 40,022 SUVs in the domestic market in June while 32,585 units were sold during the same period in 2023. Talking about the first half of 2024, the brand has registered an almost similar growth of 24%, selling a total of 1,24,248 SUVs in the domestic market. In addition to this 7,125 SUVs have been exported till now in 2024, resulting in a growth of 3%.

 

Mhindra Scorpio Travelogue 1

Overall M&M sales grew by 11% in June 2024, including PVs & CVs.


 Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 40,022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23% and 69,397 total vehicles, a 11 per cent growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment.” 
 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone Within 3 Years Of Launch
 

Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 20,594 units in June 2024 which was slightly lesser than the 20,959 units sold in the same month in previous year.  Overall in 2024, the company sold 62,522 CVs which was slightly higher than the 61,252 units sold in H1, 2023. Total volumes in June including SUVs & CVs stood at 69,397 units up from 62,429 vehicles sold in June 2023, resulting in a growth of 11 per cent.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# monthly sales# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • To commemorate this milestone, Mahindra has introduced two new colour options for the XUV700 SUV.
    Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone Within 3 Years Of Launch
  • New colour option is offered across all variants of the Thar SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Gets New Deep Forest Green Colour Option
  • The Mahindra Thar 5-door was spotted testing in near-production form ahead of its launch in a few months
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing In Near-Production Guise
  • Solely offered in seven-seat form, prices for the new variants range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Launched; Gets Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start/Stop
  • The Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition has been revealed in South Africa and brings a host of upgrades, including new bumpers, alloys, tyres, and more to give it a rugged look.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Adventure Edition Revealed

Latest News

  • The homegrown brand sold 40,022 SUVs in the Indian market in June 2024 while 622 units were exported during the same time.
    Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales Increase By 23% In June 2024
  • First announced at the start of June, the special editions based on Maruti Suzuki’s small cars were initially said to be on sale for just one month.
    Maruti Suzuki To Extend Sales Of ‘Dream Edition’ Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio: Here’s Why
  • With 21,300 units sold in June 2024; Kia marginally missed out on a double-digit yearly growth in the month of June.
    Kia India’s H1 2024 Sales Up By 6%; Recorded 9.8% Growth In June
  • Porsche has shared prices for the updated Taycan on its India website, with the EV to be offered in three variants.
    2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift India Prices Revealed
  • Between April and June 2024, Audi India sold 1,431 vehicles in the country, reporting a 6 per decline compared to Q2 2023.
    Audi India New Car Sales Drop 6% In Q2 2024; Pre-owned Car Business Grew 33%
  • The sale of MG’s EVs, the Comet and the ZS EV amounted to 1861 units in June 2024
    MG's Electric Vehicles Accounted For 40% Of Its Total Sales In June 2024
  • To commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of founder Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Hero MotoCorp will produce 100 units of ‘The Centennial’ motorcycle.
    Hero Karizma XMR-Based ‘The Centennial’ To Be Auctioned On Invite-Only Basis
  • Toyota reported total sales of 27,474 units for the month of June, of which 1,722 units were exports.
    Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In June 2024
  • This year’s July is set to be an eventful one for the Indian auto industry, with the launch of five all-new offerings
    Upcoming Car Launches In July 2024: All-New BMW 5 Series, Nissan X-Trail, Mini Cooper S and More
  • The Kia Seltos gets a tweaked feature list for 2025 along with other revisions
    2025 Kia Seltos Revealed For The US With New Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales Increase By 23% In June 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved