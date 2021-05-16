Mahindra Rolls Out M-Protect COVID Plan For Farmers

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector on Sunday officially announced the rollout of the ‘M-Protect Covid Plan' for the Indian farmers. With this new customer-centric initiative, the company intends to support Indian farmers in these testing times as the entire nation battles with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The plan aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the possibility of contracting COVID-19. This plan will be available on Mahindra's entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Also Read: Mahindra To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Expenses Of Dealer Employees​

Under the M-Protect covid plan, Mahindra will provide its customers with a health cover of ₹ 1 lakh through a unique COVID Mediclaim policy covering the customer in case they contract COVID-19 with home quarantine benefits. It will also offer financial support by providing pre-approved loans to support medical expenses incurred during COVID-19 treatment. Moreover, customers' loan with insured under ‘Mahindra Loan Suraksha' in case of loss of life.

The M-Protect Covid Plan will be available on Mahindra's entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Commenting on the development, Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd., “At Mahindra we care about our customers and the community at large and have taken a series of initiatives to help those most in need to overcome the challenges related to COVID. Our new ‘M–Protect Covid Plan' is a new initiative in that direction targeted at farmers, as we stand by them to drive positive change even in these tough times. With M-Protect we are privileged to serve and support them to reduce the impact of a COVID related eventuality. With M-Protect we hope our farmers continue to have a healthy life.”

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Mahindra Farm Records MoM Sales Drop Of 11.13 Per Cent​

Shubhabrata Saha, Chief Executive Officer, Farm Division, M&M Ltd. said, “May and June are important months for the livelihood of the farming community and COVID-19 has brought in several challenges. Our new M-Protect Covid Plan is intended to ease farmers' worries as we support them in these crucial farming related months. Through M-Protect we will offer health, financial and insurance-related protection to bring relief to the farmer during these challenging times, safeguarding them and more so their families. I would like to thank our channel partners for the immense support they've extended to our farmer customers.”



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.