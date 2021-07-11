Mahindra XUV700 To Get Segment-First Smart Door Handles

The highly-awaited Mahindra XUV700 will go on sale in the coming weeks. The new flagship SUV promises to be a tech-laden offering from the Indian automaker with several segment-first features. The carmaker has been teasing key features of the SUV lately, including Auto Booster headlamps, and a panoramic sunroof. After revealing the personalised safety alerts feature last week, Mahindra has now teased the Smart Door Handles on its social media platforms. The carmaker claims that this feature will be the segment-first offering.

The most standout things are often hidden in plain sight.



The upcoming XUV700 flagship SUV will replace the XUV500 that's currently on sale. Mahindra plans to introduce nine new models by 2026. It will include the next-gen Scorpio, Thar 5-door, all-new Bolero, as well as electric vehicles based on the new Born EV platform.

The Mahindra XUV700 will continue to be underpinned by a monocoque platform. Based on previous spy photos, the SUV will come with exterior features such as aggressive-looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs, signature-style chrome grille, larger alloy wheels, C-shaped wraparound LED taillights, and more. On the inside, the SUV is expected to sport dual screens for the digital console and the infotainment system, electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function, drive modes, engine start-stop, Level 1 autonomous driving, panoramic sunroof, among others.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is built on the company's new W601 SUV platform

As for mechanicals, the new Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel. The petrol mill could be Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine. The oil burner is expected to be a new 2.0-litre engine that the carmaker has been working on. Both engines are likely to be paired with a manual along with an optional automatic transmission, and optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system. Prices for the new XUV700 is expected to begin from Rs. 15 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).