Maruti Suzuki Dzire - The Sedan That Suits Your Better Lifestyle

Moving up in life is a step-up in the way you think and the choices you make, much like the evolution of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Unarguably the best in its class for the last 10 years, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has evolved with the times, and the New 2020 Dzire paints a striking picture of this progress.

But what exactly makes the New 2020 Dzire the step-up that you and your family deserve? We find out.

Fun, Powerful, and Efficient:

Power meets refinement in the new K-Series Dualjet, Dual VVT Engine with first-in-segment Idle Start Stop.

The New 2020 Dzire excels in offering the ultimate driving fun! It gets a new BS6 compliant 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual VVT petrol engine that makes 89 bhp and develops a peppy 113 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with the Idle Stop Start system, an innovative feature that turns off the car when it is idling at standstill. And, as soon as you press the clutch, it starts the car again. Quite practical, don't you think?!

This combination enables the New 2020 Dzire to offer powerful performance as well as the best-in-class ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 24.12 kmpl*.

Bold, Stylish, and Classy:

Styled to meet your every aspiration, the New 2020 Dzire adds a touch of class to your daily life.

The New 2020 Dzire has a striking road presence while providing the perfect space and comfort for you and your family. The well-proportioned and mature design is accentuated with bold exterior elements like the large chrome-accented grille, stylish projector LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, precision cut two-tone alloy wheels, and auto-folding ORVMs. Talk about moving up in style!

Spacious and Comfortable:

The New 2020 Dzire brings new meaning to the word comfort, making sure every drive is an effortless experience for you and your family.

The New 2020 Dzire impresses when it comes to space on the inside. The cabin offers wide seats with large windows, and the premium beige interior that is plush and spacious. There's Automatic Climate Control which helps maintain a perfect cabin temperature and rear AC vents so that everyone is comfortable in the rear seat as well. And while the height-adjustable driver seat and the multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel help create the perfect driving ergonomics, the foldable rear armrest with cup holders adds to the rear seat comfort. All in all, it raises the bar in terms of what you should expect from a sedan's interiors.

Smart, Well-Equipped and Intelligent:

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the Smartplay Studio 2.0.

The New 2020 Dzire is not just all looks, it also packs in a whole lot of technology that makes your life convenient. The command centre for all your in-car needs is a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the Maruti Suzuki's Smartplay Studio 2.0. Oh, you can also use the voice command function to reply to a text or make a call without reaching for your phone. Also, with features like the auto headlamps, and cruise control, you can focus more on driving. Along with all this, you also get the option of Auto Gear Shift that makes driving effortless.

Well-Equipped on the Safety Front:

The 2020 Dzire gets a range of safety features including Electronic Stability Program with Hill-Hold Assist.

The New 2020 Dzire's advanced Heartect platform makes the car your cocoon. In combination with that, you have the safety net of dual front airbags, Anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Brake Assist, and seatbelt reminder. The Electronic Stability Program with Hill-Hold Assist adds safety while driving on inclines, while the ISOFIX child seat mounts ensure additional safety for children.

There is no denying the fact that the New 2020 Dzire is the benchmark in its segment, that too by quite a margin. It keeps moving up, always keeping the competition at bay. Book a test drive and you'll see why.

