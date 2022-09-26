Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced the prices for its all-new Grand Vitara compact SUV. Offered in both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid options, the SUV will be sold via the company’s premium retail network, Nexa Experience. Prices from the mild hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start at Rs. 10.45 lakh and go up to Rs. 17.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the dual-tone all-wheel drive (AWD) model. As for the strong hybrid models, it’s only offered with the Zeta and Alpha variants of the car and are priced from Rs. 17.99 lakh going up to Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here's a quick comparison with some of its key rivals in the compact SUV segment:

Models Price Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 17.05 lakh (Mild Hybrid) Rs. 17.99 lakh to Rs. 19.65 lakh (Strong Hybrid) Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder* TBA to Rs. 17.09 lakh (Mild Hybrid) Rs. 15.11 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh (Strong Hybrid) Hyundai Creta Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 18.24 lakh Kia Seltos Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs.18.65 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 18.60 lakh Skoda Kushaq Rs. 11.29 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh MG Hector (Hector Plus not included) Rs. 14.43 lakh to Rs. 20.36 lakh Tata Harrier Rs. 14.70 lakh to Rs. 22.22 lakh

*(Toyota has only revealed the price of the top-end mild hybrid Hyryder and the strong hybrid model remaining priced yet to be announced)

Now we have already driven the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and shared our detailed review on the car&bike website and the YouTube channel. And you can find both of them below.