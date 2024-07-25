Login
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh

This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti has launched the Ignis Radiant Edition in India.
  • Prices start at Rs 5.49 lakh.
  • Can be had with Sigma, Zeta and Alpha trims.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ignis Radiance Edition in India with prices starting from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is now the most affordable version of the hatchback, being Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant priced at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the car gets a few extra accessories over the standard versions. The Radiance edition is offered in the Sigma, Zeta and Alpha trims of the Ignis. The company is yet to reveal variant-wise pricing for the Radiance Edition.

 

Also ReadNew Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
 

Ignis 2

The Ignis Radiance Edition is offered in Sigma, Zeta and Alpha trims 

 

In the Sigma trim, the additional accessories on the Radiance edition include wheel covers, door visors and chrome accents, all worth Rs 3,650. The Alpha and Zeta trims, on the other hand, get accessories worth Rs 9,500 which include seat covers, cushions, door cladding and a door visor. Aside from this, the model is offered with the same set of features offered in their standard versions

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Increases Standard Warranty For All Cars; Extended Warranty Packages Introduced
 

Aside from this, the model remains unchanged mechanically and continues to solely be offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or AMT. 


 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Ignis# Maruti Suzuki Radiance Edition# Maruti Suzuki Ignis Features# Maruti Suzuki Ignis Engine# Cars
