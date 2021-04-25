Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition

Maserati has revealed the F Tributo Special Edition models this week at Auto Shanghai 2021 - the Ghibli and the Levante. The new package adds a host of unique visual touches that help the models stand out while also celebrating the company's storied racing history. The F Tributo Special Edition holds a unique meaning. The F stands for Juan Manuel Fangio- the famous Argentinian F1 racing driver who won many a race for Maserati . Maserati has introduced the models just days before it celebrates 95 years of racing history.

The models are available in just two colour options - Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. The red represents the colour of Italian motorsports, with the company's early 20th-century racing cars wearing the iconic colour. The blue represents the company's historic home in Modena, Italy. The vehicles also sport a hint of yellow on the brake calipers and wheel accents, which is another reference to Modena. The Ghibli rides on 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black, while the Levante rides on 21-inch black Anteo ones.

Maserati has also given the duo a unique badging. The fender sports a black F Tributo badge on both, while a body-color trident adorns the C-pillars. The company has also given the two a black full-grain "Pieno Fiore" leather interior along with red and yellow stitching all over. That said, changes are just cosmetic and both models remain unchanged mechanically.

