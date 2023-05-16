  • Home
McLaren To Introduce V8 Hybrid Powertrain For Future Supercars

McLaren has confirmed plans to use a new V8 hybrid powertrain in its future models
authorBy Carandbike Team
16-May-23 07:47 AM IST
Highlights
  • McLaren has already made significant strides in hybrid technology with its P1 hypercar
  • The new powertrain is expected to build on the success of the P1's hybrid system, delivering even greater performance and efficiency while helping to meet emissions regulations
  • Specific details about the powertrain have not yet been released, but it is expected to combine a V8 engine with an electric motor and a battery pack, and to be used in models such as the 720S, 570S, and GT

McLaren, the British supercar manufacturer, has confirmed that it will be introducing a new V8 hybrid powertrain for its future supercars. 

The new V8 hybrid powertrain is expected to be a major step forward for McLaren in terms of performance, efficiency, and environmental impact. The company, however, is yet to release specific details about the powertrain.

 

Also Read: McLaren And Lockheed To Jointly Design Supercars

 

McLaren has already made significant strides in hybrid technology with its P1 hypercar, which was introduced in 2013. The P1 used a hybrid powertrain that combined a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, producing a total of 890 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. 

The new V8 hybrid powertrain is expected to build on the success of the P1's hybrid system, delivering even greater performance and efficiency. It is also likely to help McLaren meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations around the world, while still providing the exhilarating driving experience that the company's customers expect.

 


 

McLaren has not yet announced which specific models will be getting the new V8 hybrid powertrain, but it is expected to be used in many of the company's models, which include the 720S, 570S, and GT. 


The announcement of the new V8 hybrid powertrain is just the latest in a series of developments for McLaren. The company has been expanding its product lineup in recent years, introducing new models like the Artura hybrid supercar and the Elva open-top roadster. McLaren has also been investing heavily in research and development, with a focus on electric and hybrid powertrains.


 

