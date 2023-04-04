Meet the 2 Indian Racers Flying the Flag in Formula 2

All you fellow desi racing fans, gather ‘round for we bear some good news! You now have a repository in which you may lay your national pride for the world to see, and they come in the form of F2 racers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini. The pair are currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 championship in top teams with an excellent chance of great success should fate go their way. Let’s give you a little backstory on the two, shall we?



Jehan Daruvala:

Jehan was born into the Parsi family of Khurshed and Kainaz Daruvala in 1998. His father, Khurshed, is the Managing Director of Sterling and Wilson, one of biggest MEP and EPC contractors in the Asian subcontinent. Jehan completed his formal education from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim and has since been racing non-stop.

Jehan's journey in open-wheel Formula cars has been nothing short of remarkable, with victories and podium finishes in almost every championship he has competed in. He has taken on some of the best junior drivers in the business, challenging the likes of Yuki Tsunoda, Robert Shwartzman, and Felipe Drugovich in the F3 Asian Championship and FIA Formula 3 Championship. His remarkable talents were first recognized by his driver coach, Rayomand Banajee, who saw in him the potential to be a true Indian racing phenom.

In 2019, the budding star made his way to the coveted FIA Formula 2 Championship, where he secured his first win at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. After being dropped by the RedBull driver academy last year, Jehan is now on a mission to prove his mettle, competing in series for the past 3 years and is now looking to seize the championship title in his fourth and seemingly final attempt.

Daruvala's smooth driving style, ability to manage tire wear, and fearless overtaking manoeuvres have won him countless fans across the globe, making him a force to be reckoned with in longer races.

Kush Maini:

Kush Maini was born in 2000 in Bangalore, India. Both he and older brother (current DTM race winner) Arjun were around the automobile industry from a young age due to their uncle. Some of you may be familiar with the pioneer in question, Chetan Maini i.e the man responsible for the highly successful electric Mahindra Reva.

Kush started karting at the age of 8 and quickly rose up the ranks to become one of India's top junior drivers. Once he found his groove, he unleashed his prowess and electrified the racing scene with a National Karting championship triumph in 2011. Following a runner-up finish in the Junior Max division in 2012, he made a bold decision to take his talents to the European karting circuit.

From the moment Kush set foot on European soil, he caused a stir. He was a force to be reckoned with, finishing a remarkable second overall in the Euro Series in his debut year, while securing a brilliant third place in the Masters category in 2013. But that was just the beginning.

In 2014, Kush's star continued to rise as he outdid himself, making history as the youngest Indian driver to finish fourth in the prestigious CIK-FIA World Karting Championship.

In 2018, he made his debut in single-seater racing in the British F3 Championship and finished an impressive 3rd overall in the championship standings. In 2020, he one-upped himself and finished as vice-champion.

Now in 2023, he competes for the late ex-F1 driver Adrian Campos’ Campos Racing team. A multiple race winning team, Maini has a great chance of podiums and top-step success.

Kush is known for his natural talent, aggressive driving style and ability to adapt quickly to new tracks and conditions, so don’t miss a single race of his!



