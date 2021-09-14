Mercedes-Benz EQE And EQB Listed On The Company's India Website

Mercedes-Benz showcased a range of electric vehicles from its EQ line-up at the recently concluded IAA Mobility 2021, in Munich Germany. In addition to concept cars like the EQG and the EQS SUV, the Stuttgart-based carmaker also revealed product-spec models of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan and the EQB electric SUV. Now, both these models have been listed on Mercedes-Benz's India website, hinting at the possibility of the two models coming to our shores. Even if that's the case, we do not expect them to arrive any time before 2023.

Both EQE and EQB have been listed on Mercedes-Benz India;s website, hinting at the possibility of an India launch

Mercedes-Benz had also listed the EQS on its India website earlier this year after the flagship electric sedan was unveiled in April 2021. However, later in June, during a conversation with carandbike, Santosh Iyer, VP - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India confirmed that the company has no plans to launch the EQS or any other EV at least for the next one year. This means that both the EQE or the EQB are also not likely to arrive in India even in 2022, and the models have been listed on the India website simply to create a buzz among prospective buyers.

The Mercedes EQE electric sedan has a claimed range of 660 kilometres

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is the second sedan to be based on the EVA2 or electric vehicle architecture platform. The design and styling of the EQE are in line with Mercedes' EQ range, featuring a cab-forward design along with reduced joints and seamless character lines. The car gets a sporty coupe-like sloping roofline at the rear along with pronounced wheel arches and a sleek rear section. In terms of space, Mercedes says it is comparable to the current-generation CLS. The interior design and equipment are based on the EQS, with features like MBUX Hyperscreen, automatic comfort doors (front) and rear-axle steering, available as optional extras.

As for the Mercedes-Benz EQB, it made its global debut earlier this year at Auto Shanghai 2021, however the model showcased in Munich is the European spec model, which is likely the model that might come to India. It is the electrified version of the GLB crossover and packs electric motors along with visual tweaks. Much like the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered GLB, the electric model retains much of that boxy proportions. The new Mercedes-Benz EQB gets the new front with the gloss-black finish on the grille with twin slats in the centre. There's also the full-width LED light bar and sharper-looking bumper. The cabin sports a 10.3-inch display with two screens that run the latest MBUX user interface. The electrified EQB continues to be a seven-seater like the GLB.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB retains the boxy profile of the GLB but gets the new gloss black finished grille up front and new headlamps

The Mercedes EQE will come with two electric motors, one each on the front and rear axle, making 215 kW and 530 Nm of peak torque. In addition, it gets a 90 kWh battery pack, with a range of 660 kilometres as tested according to WLTP. Power on the EQB, on the other hand, comes from the 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It's also offered with two electric motors, one on each axle, and comes in two variants - EQB 300 packs 225 bhp and 390 Nm of peak torque, while the EQB 350 develops 288 bhp and 521 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes claims a WLTP range of 419 km on a single charge.