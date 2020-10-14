New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Q3 2020 Sales Figures; Retails 2,058 Units

The Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLE & GLS remained the key volume players for the company in the SUV space, while C-Class and E-Class in generated volumes in the sedan segment.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Strong comeback in Q3 sales underlines revival of customer sentiment in India

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz India sales reach pre-COVID level for the first time
  • Mercedes-Benz sold 2,058 units in India during third quarter 2020
  • The July-Sep period saw consecutive month-on-month sequential growth

Mercedes-Benz India today officially announced third-quarter sales performance for the year 2020, amounting to 2,058 units. The carmaker also announced that it has delivered over 5,000 units in India between January and September this year. Despite the challenging phase, the German carmaker has witnessed a strong revival of customer sentiment because of the upcoming festive season with sales recovery of up to 80 per cent. With strong sales comeback in the third quarter, the company's monthly sales have reached the pre-COVID levels for the first time since lockdown, in Q3. The July-September period saw consecutive and robust month-on-month sequential growth.

3ca09ii8

SUVs remained the most preferred vehicles of choice for Mercedes-Benz customers

The company clocked these sales despite facing ongoing market challenges which are influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. Mercedes-Benz's last month sales indicate early signs of a steady recovery that is influenced by a revived product portfolio which is led by the new SUVs. Moreover, SUVs were the most preferred vehicles of choice for Mercedes-Benz customers with 48 per cent penetration in September sales.

Additionally, the GLC, GLE & GLS remained the key volume players for the company in the SUV space, while C-Class and E-Class generated volumes in the sedan segment. The GLC was the bestselling SUV in carmaker's portfolio for India. The E-Class sedan remained the single highest-selling model for Mercedes-Benz this year after the C-Class sedan.

Online sales helped Mercedes-Benz reaching new customers. In the July-September period, Mercedes-Benz's online car booking contributed up to 20 per cent of sales volume, underlining the rising importance of online sales platforms and the changing consumer preference for online shopping. Moreover, the 'Unlock' campaign continued to receive strong traction from the market.

5br439t4

Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLE & GLS remained the key volume drivers in the SUV segment

0 Comments

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "We are glad to witness a strong comeback in the course of the last quarter, with a significant increase from month to month within the third quarter. This performance is a result-driven by our exciting product introductions, rolling-out of attractive financial packages, combined with the gradual pick-up in business and economic activities that has positively influenced customer sentiment. We are confident, the upcoming festive season will deliver further momentum for recovering our sales development. We remain optimistic for the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and the feedback of the customers for our products is very positive."

