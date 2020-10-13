New Cars and Bikes in India
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power

The partially transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC shows us the internal of the innovative technology, and how the the electric powered transfers through the vehicle.

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz trainees have created this transparent EQC 400 4MATIC
  • The left half of the vehicle was left in the original condition
  • This offers a view of otherwise concealed components
Tech News

Mercedes-Benz trainees have created a transparent EQC 400 4MATIC to help us see the innovative technology of the electric car. The left half of the vehicle was left in the original condition and the right half was fitted with cuts in the vehicle body and in the floor. This offers a view of otherwise concealed components such as the battery, for example. Cutaway models of individual components, a simulation of the charging process by means of LED chase lights and a virtual overlay of the high-voltage battery on a tablet PC complete the elaborate exhibit.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know

2aqfj9tc

The left half of the vehicle was left in the original condition and the right half was fitted with cuts in the vehicle body and in the floor

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

Some 40 trainees from the occupational groups vehicle mechatronics specialist, interior fitting specialist, construction mechanic and tool mechanic were involved in the project. The employees come from the Sindelfingen, Bremen and Rastatt locations. Including the interruption due to COVID-19, this team worked for about a year on building a transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC from a donor vehicle and a body shell. At the same time, they created a host of cutaway models of individual components such as on-board charger, cockpit, bumpers or headlamps. They were integrated into the large showpiece. This practical work on an electric vehicle allowed important learning content to be imparted to this year's trainees.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At ₹ 99.30 Lakh

9g9ifb8c

Mercedes has created a host of cutaway models of individual components such as on-board charger, cockpit, bumpers or headlamps

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

0 Comments

Charging and discharging of the battery is simulated by means of LED chase lights along the charging peripherals of the vehicle. The original screens of the EQC were reprogrammed to allow displaying and playing of explanatory images and videos. In addition, an augmented reality (AR) application on a tablet PC allows virtual overlaying of the high-voltage on photos of the EQC.

Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
