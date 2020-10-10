New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz EQC: All You Need To Know

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has been launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be sold in a single EQC 400 trim only.

Shubham Parashar
The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be sold in India in a single EQC 400 trim.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be sold in India in a single EQC 400 trim.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be sold in India in a single EQC 400 trim.
  • It will be sold in India as a CBU and has been priced at Rs. 99.30 lakh.
  • It offers a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully-charged.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the company's first ever all-electric vehicle - the EQC in India this week. It comes here as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be sold in a single EQC 400 trim only. Mercedes-Benz India has launched the EQC 400 at ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road, India) and this is the introductory price. We expect the price to go beyond the ₹ 1 crore mark once the price revision happens. Here's everything you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

  1. The Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 gets two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, so yes! It's an all-wheel-drive electric SUV.
  2. Powering the electric motors is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of 450 - 471 km on a single charge
    tgt9q4hk

    The Mercedes-Benz EQC will be sold in India as a CBU.

  3. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp and 765 Nm of peak torque, and the EQC can clock triple digit speeds in just 5.1 seconds, while the top-speed is restricted to 180 kmph.
  4. The new Mercedes-Benz EQC is based on the same platform as the company's mid-size SUV GLC, and thus it comes with a similar silhouette, but has a very different look. Upfront, the SUV comes with a multi-slat grille with a U-shaped chrome surround, along with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. There are blue accents inside the headlamps, and an EQC badge above the front fender also treated in blue.
    t535l434

    The EQC is loosely based on the Mercedes-Benz GLC. In fact, it shares the same platform with the GLC.

  5. The EQC also gets a set of large alloy wheels which also come with blue elements that signify the SUV's electric nature. The rear section, on the other hand, comes with sleek wraparound LED taillights connected by an LED strip and a well-sculpted tailgate.
  6. On the inside, the new EQC gets the signature Mercedes-Benz treatment with premium fit and finish, luxurious soft-touch material, and a host of smart equipment. The big attraction is the large 12.3-inch dual screen display that is angled towards the driver and is used for both instrumentation and infotainment.
    mgb2583k

    Front seats on the Mercedes-Benz EQC get massage function, but are not ventilated.

  7. The SUV also gets the latest MBUX infotainment system with Me, Mercedes, offering a range of connected car functions and voice command features. The SUV also gets a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console with the trackpad to control other in-car functions.
  8. Other features include automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable seats with massage function, and a premium Burmester audio system and smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
    vs16ib0o

    The Mercedes-Benz EQC also gets a 12.3-inch display.

  9. In terms of safety, the EQC gets 7 airbags as standard along with a bunch of active and passive driver assistance systems.
  10. In phase 1, the EQC will be sold in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, but customers in other cities can also buy it and book the vehicle online. Mercedes-Benz has installed 100+ charging points in 48 cities across India.

