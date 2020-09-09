New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment

Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new marketing campaign ahead of the festive season to uplift buying sentiment and is providing easy EMI and cost of ownership options to prospective customers.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Mercedes-Benz is trying to uplift customer sentiments ahead of the festive season.

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz is offering attractive EMI schemes on select models.
  • EMIs are being offered at a rate of interest of 7.99 per cent.
  • The company is also providing complimentary insurance for the first year.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on auto sales which have hit a 10 year low in terms of volumes. The upcoming festive season is one of the few silver lining in otherwise a dull period for automakers this year and companies are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the festive demand. Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new marketing campaign called 'Unlock With Mercedes-Benz', ahead of the festive season to uplift the buying sentiment by way of providing comfortable and attractive EMI options and cost of ownership options to prospective customers. Mercedes-Benz says that the campaign will last till the end of the festive season.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November

3ffnh7ao

Mercedes-Benz is offering easy EMI schemes on its vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has always been offering these options to its customers but this time around is having greater focus on specific volume making models. The C-Class sedan will now be available at a starting equated monthly installment (EMI) of ₹ 39,999, the E-Class sedan which is also the company's bestseller is being offered at a starting EMI of ₹ 49,999 and the GLC SUV will be offered at a starting EMI of ₹ 44,444. All the three models are also offered at a rate of interest (ROI) 7.99 per cent and will come with the complimentary insurance scheme for the first year. Mercedes-Benz started with the offer from the first week of September itself and will continue with the promotions across all platforms (print, electronic and digital) during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Also Read: Top 10 Features Of The 2021 Mercedes S-Class

3qrg86kg

The company is also providing complimentary insurance for the first year.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We introduce this campaign with the aim of unlocking these aspects of a customers' aspiration, which they have been missing out. This campaign will assist customers with financial and ownership solutions as well, which have been curated specifically to 'Unlock' the desires and aspirations. We are confident the campaign has compelling choices for aspiring customers to drive home a select range of Mercedes-Benz models this festive season. As markets gradually unlock with the onset of the festive season, this is also the time when customers want to celebrate and we are optimistic this in-turn will drive market sentiments. At Mercedes-Benz India, we are unlocking across markets, following all the social distancing protocols and adhering to all safety and sanitisation measures."

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8

0 Comments

As always, the company is also providing round the clock services like breakdown management (roadside assistance), emergency call services in case a Mercedes-Benz car senses a collision and assist the customers with any kind of inquiry.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment
World EV Day 2020: EESL EVs Saved 5,604 Tonnes Of CO2 And 784.25 Kg Of PM In Last Two Years World EV Day 2020: EESL EVs Saved 5,604 Tonnes Of CO2 And 784.25 Kg Of PM In Last Two Years
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020 Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020
Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo Says More Cost Cuts May Be Needed
New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range New Models Added To Kumpan 54i Electric Scooter Range
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India World EV Day 2020: Top Five Upcoming EVs In India
Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed
Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Revealed In Leaked Image
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic South Korean EV Battery Manufacturers Increase Their Market Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England  Amazon Has Built A New Team To Focus On Driverless Delivery In England 
Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters Piaggio Partners With OTO Capital To Offer Lease Plans For Aprilia And Vespa Scooters
New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020 New Vehicle Registrations Fell Almost 27 Per Cent In August 2020
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities