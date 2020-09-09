Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on auto sales which have hit a 10 year low in terms of volumes. The upcoming festive season is one of the few silver lining in otherwise a dull period for automakers this year and companies are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the festive demand. Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new marketing campaign called 'Unlock With Mercedes-Benz', ahead of the festive season to uplift the buying sentiment by way of providing comfortable and attractive EMI options and cost of ownership options to prospective customers. Mercedes-Benz says that the campaign will last till the end of the festive season.

Mercedes-Benz is offering easy EMI schemes on its vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has always been offering these options to its customers but this time around is having greater focus on specific volume making models. The C-Class sedan will now be available at a starting equated monthly installment (EMI) of ₹ 39,999, the E-Class sedan which is also the company's bestseller is being offered at a starting EMI of ₹ 49,999 and the GLC SUV will be offered at a starting EMI of ₹ 44,444. All the three models are also offered at a rate of interest (ROI) 7.99 per cent and will come with the complimentary insurance scheme for the first year. Mercedes-Benz started with the offer from the first week of September itself and will continue with the promotions across all platforms (print, electronic and digital) during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The company is also providing complimentary insurance for the first year.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "We introduce this campaign with the aim of unlocking these aspects of a customers' aspiration, which they have been missing out. This campaign will assist customers with financial and ownership solutions as well, which have been curated specifically to 'Unlock' the desires and aspirations. We are confident the campaign has compelling choices for aspiring customers to drive home a select range of Mercedes-Benz models this festive season. As markets gradually unlock with the onset of the festive season, this is also the time when customers want to celebrate and we are optimistic this in-turn will drive market sentiments. At Mercedes-Benz India, we are unlocking across markets, following all the social distancing protocols and adhering to all safety and sanitisation measures."

As always, the company is also providing round the clock services like breakdown management (roadside assistance), emergency call services in case a Mercedes-Benz car senses a collision and assist the customers with any kind of inquiry.

