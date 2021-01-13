New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz India Sold 7,893 Cars In 2020; Registers 42.75 Per Cent Decline

Mercedes-Benz India sold 7,893 cars in 2020, an unprecedented year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 14 per cent of the company's sales was through online bookings.

Kingshuk Dutta
Mercedes-Benz launched its first ever EV in India last year, the EQC expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The luxury car market in India declined by 40 per cent in 2020
  • The company did particularly well in Q4 2020
  • Mercedes-Benz will launch 15 new models in India this year

Mercedes-Benz India sold a total of 7,893 cars in 2020, a massive decline of 42.75 per cent over the 13,786 units sold in 2019. The company says that the year was unprecedented on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The company clawed back some ground in sales after the initial set back in Q2 (563 units) and registered a growth of 40 per cent in Q4 (2886 units) compared to the preceding quarter (Q3: 2058 units), which hinted at slow recovery. Mercedes-Benz India reported that 14 per cent of its sales penetration was through online bookings.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Will Launch 15 Vehicles In 2021

bobmv6lo

(Mercedes also launched the first ever India-made AMG model in India last year, the AMG GLC43 Coupe)

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers. We are particularly satisfied with the strong Q4 performance registering a 40 per cent growth over Q3, and continuing the sales momentum from the preceding quarters. Despite facing prolonged market headwinds, Mercedes-Benz pursued its product strategy, introduced 10 new products that received overwhelming customer response. Mercedes-Benz accomplished significant milestones in form of introducing the first ever luxury EV in India, the EQC, and rolling out the first 'Made in India AMG', GLC 43 Coupe, underlining the resilience we all displayed."

Also Read: BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Units In 2020

Newsbeep
ao9iqm48

(The other big launch from Mercedes-Benz in 2020 was the GLS SUV)

BMW Group India reported sales of 9,167 units out of which BMW cars contributed 6,097 units while MINI contributed 512 units. The rest of the numbers were contributed by BMW Motorrad, selling 2,563 units. Other luxury car brands like Audi India, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo are yet to announce their sales for 2020. Reports suggest that it could be 2027 till the luxury car sales go back to pre-COVID era, especially 2017-2018. For example Audi India sold 2,061 units till the end of November 2020, which was lesser than what the company sold in 2010! Overall, the luxury car market in India declined by a significant 40 per cent in 2020.

0 Comments

With 2020 gone, Mercedes-Benz has announced a plan to launch 15 new vehicles in India in 2021, with the likes of the A-Class Limousine, new-gen GLA, New S-Class and the AMG GT Black Series in the offing.

