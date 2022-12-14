Mercedes-Benz Re-Iterates Focus On Road Safety In India At Third Road Safety Summit

Mercedes-Benz relaunched its Safe Roads campaign in India after a brief hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic. The company held its third road safety summit at its Research and Development Centre in Bengaluru showcasing its latest developments in safety technology available on the road as well as showcasing their Vision EQXX concept.

Mercedes is approaching its road safety campaign in India with a holistic approach from compiling using both data driven reports as well as society-based initiatives and drives in collaboration with local bodies.

Body-in-white of the EQS displays the use of various materials as well as the on-board safety systems.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India stated, “We launched ‘Safe Roads’ to create awareness about the significance of road safety, share best practices with future road users, with an aim to reduce India’s alarmingly high road accident fatality rate. Our journey of promoting road safety across the country, first, through road shows in eight cities and now with the SAFE ROADS India Summit, has been very fulfilling.”

The company said that going forward it would be looking to creating road safety awareness among road users through programmes at schools, the MobileKids digital platform, road shows and more. Additionally, the company also showcased its developments in vehicle safety with key drivers being the greater use of automation and newer materials in vehicles.

The other element of its campaign was to use data derived approach to help create awareness on the road situation in the country as well as helping tracking and identifying accident hotspots.

On the safety technology front the car manufacturer had on display a body-in-white EQS showcasing the varied use of materials in the construction as well as safety components. Materials used in construction were highlighted in varying colours showcasing the use of materials such as hot-formed steel, magnesium, high strength steel, cast aluminium, extruded aluminium and aluminium sheets across core elements of the vehicle.

The EQXX unveiled meanwhile is the current technology benchmark for the company with the electric concept having a range of over 1,000 km.

“VISION EQXX is a testament to our development approach. It underlines our pioneering spirit, technological leadership and expertise in electric cars, and positions Mercedes-Benz as a leading tech brand. I am proud to share that MBRDI has contributed extensively towards the development of VISION EQXX,” Saale said.