Login

Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 30, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz plans to shift EQS production to its German plant
  • The company will produce the new-generation EQC in the US instead
  • The next-generation EQC is expected to be revealed by the end of 2025

Mercedes-Benz plans to stop producing the EQS electric luxury SUV in the US as per a new report. The automaker plans to move the flagship electric SUV’s production to Germany instead. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the electric equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and is produced at the automaker’s Alabama manufacturing facility. The report further states that Mercedes plans to produce the new-generation EQC at the Alabama plant, which will be built in higher volumes and will utilise the facility better. 

 

 

The opulent Mercedes-Benz EQS only constitutes about seven per cent of the automaker’s annual production capacity at the US plant, which has an annual production capacity of 305,000 vehicles. Between January and September, Mercedes-Benz sold 7,086 units of the EQS in the US, which is a much smaller number compared to the plant’s capabilities. The German automaker plans to shift production in the second half of the decade to its Bremen facility in Germany freeing up space for a new offering.


 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System

 


 

Meanwhile, production of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC is expected to commence at the Alabama plant in the first quarter of 2026. The GLC is a hot seller for the automaker globally and is also its best-selling SUV in India. The new EQC is expected to best those numbers over time and reports suggest the automaker could easily produce over 50,000 units in the first year itself. 
 

This will help optimise capacity usage at the US plant, while local production will make the EQC eligible for tax credits under the US Inflation Reduction Act. The new GLC-based EV is expected to offer a far better range when compared to the outgoing EQC, which is not on sale in the US due to its limited reach. The new-gen GLC is currently undergoing testing and is expected to make its global debut sometime in 2025 or early 2026. 
 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany

 


 

Expect the second-generation Mercedes-Benz EQC to offer a better range of nearly 500 km on a single charge. It will also have a different and more rounded design than the internal combustion version. The new-gen EQC is also expected to make its way to the Indian market from the Alabama facility and could be locally assembled to keep costs competitive. Mercedes-Benz India already assembles the EQS in India, which has given the model a significant cost advantage. 

 

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be joining the C-Class, E-Class, GLC and EQE models at the automaker’s Bremen facility. Operational since 1978, the plant can produce up to 265,000 vehicles every year and the new EQS should add about 20,000 units to the assembly line. 

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz EQS# Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV# EQS Production
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 96.4 Lakh - 1.15 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-6694 second ago

SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.

Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6500 second ago

It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1450 second ago

The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper

Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk
Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

The recall affects 45,230 units of the Wrangler 4xe sold in global markets

Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks
Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.

Former F1 Driver Nyck De Vries Joins Toyota’s WEC Le Mans Team
Former F1 Driver Nyck De Vries Joins Toyota’s WEC Le Mans Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing reshapes its 2024 WEC lineup, introducing Nyck de Vries to replace José María López in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Max Verstappen Breaks Record Of Most Records Broken In A Single F1 Season
Max Verstappen Breaks Record Of Most Records Broken In A Single F1 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

His remarkable 86 per cent win rate in 2023, where he claimed victory in an astonishing 19 out of 22 races, surpassed Alberto Ascari's legendary benchmark set in 1952

EV Charger Provider Exicom Announces Entry Into UK And European Markets
EV Charger Provider Exicom Announces Entry Into UK And European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company will be offering electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels.

Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch
Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.

BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This collaboration's initial phase involved delivering 20 BYD e6 vehicles, flagged off in Bengaluru.

Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

12 days ago

A power upgrade and more features push the price up but make one of Mercedes' best-sellers more interesting

Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

13 days ago

We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle

Mercedes-Benz Adds Automated Driverless Parking Function To More Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz Adds Automated Driverless Parking Function To More Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Automated parking function now offered in the E-Class sedan and estate, EQE SUV, and EQS SUV.

Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved