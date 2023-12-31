Login

Mercedes-Benz To Preview AI-Powered MBUX Virtual Assistant At CES 2024

The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The MBUX UI will get a major update at CES 2024.
  • The German auto giant will also showcase the Concept CLA Class at CES 2024.
  • Mercedes will also showcase the electric G-Class prototype at CES.

Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to unveil the updated MBUX user interface, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES) next month in the US. One of the biggest tech and automobile shows globally, CES remains a highly sought-after platform for tech and automakers alike to showcase their respective new technologies and innovations. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-Benz G400d Review: The OG SUV


In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that the MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity. AI will power the feature and will combine the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and present an expressive new face to the customer for more natural interaction. 


The MBUX Virtual Assistant will be running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and will go on to headline several new digital innovations that will be present at the tech show.

 


 

Speaking about the innovation, Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz, said, “Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. Paired with our in-house MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury.”

 

Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range


Apart from the new tech, the German auto giant will also showcase the Concept CLA Class at CES 2024. The new CLA Class Concept is based on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) and MB.OS, and will offer a close-to-production insight on the future family of vehicles based on the same.

The automaker also plans to showcase a camouflaged prototype of the electric G-Class, apart from developments in in-car entertainment. CES 2024 is set to kick off on January 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, US, and will be held until January 12. 


 

# Mercedes-Benz# MBUX System# MBUX Assistant
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
7.0
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 96.4 Lakh - 1.15 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

Expected Price :

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 14, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models
Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18085 second ago

A custom chop-shop from Japan has reimagined the Suzuki Jimny Renault and Lancia cars from the 1980s and will showcase them at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

2024 Genesis G80: 5 Things To Know
2024 Genesis G80: 5 Things To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17750 second ago

The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea

Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12284 second ago

Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.

2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-3754 second ago

2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market

2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos
2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Car Videos
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2026 second ago

Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all

2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1773 second ago

The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so

Car Launches In India For January 2024
Car Launches In India For January 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024

Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Not to be confused with the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, the concept is based on the Super Carry Kei Car sold in Japan.

New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
New Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

New concept features a sportier look and a matte-finished paint scheme.

Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Citroen C3X will be a new crossover-styled sedan based on the C3 Aircross. The spy shots reveal an identical interior as well.

2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
2023 In Cars: Top Electric Car Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-3754 second ago

2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market

Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
Mercedes-Benz Tests Hydrogen-Powered Unimog Prototype
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option

Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
Mercedes-Benz Granted Permits For Automated Driving Marker Lights in California, Nevada
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.

Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The automaker aims to gradually increase the system's freeway availability to 130 kmph by the decade's end

Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Mercedes-Benz India states that this price hike is owing to offset rising input, commodity, and logistics costs

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz To Preview AI-Powered MBUX Virtual Assistant At CES 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved