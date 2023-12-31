Mercedes-Benz To Preview AI-Powered MBUX Virtual Assistant At CES 2024

Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to unveil the updated MBUX user interface, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES) next month in the US. One of the biggest tech and automobile shows globally, CES remains a highly sought-after platform for tech and automakers alike to showcase their respective new technologies and innovations.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that the MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity. AI will power the feature and will combine the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and present an expressive new face to the customer for more natural interaction.



The MBUX Virtual Assistant will be running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and will go on to headline several new digital innovations that will be present at the tech show.





Speaking about the innovation, Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz, said, “Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. Paired with our in-house MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury.”

Apart from the new tech, the German auto giant will also showcase the Concept CLA Class at CES 2024. The new CLA Class Concept is based on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) and MB.OS, and will offer a close-to-production insight on the future family of vehicles based on the same.

The automaker also plans to showcase a camouflaged prototype of the electric G-Class, apart from developments in in-car entertainment. CES 2024 is set to kick off on January 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, US, and will be held until January 12.



