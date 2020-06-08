MG Motor India And Tata Power Sign MOU For Installing Fast Chargers At Select Dealerships

The fast chargers will be available at select MG Motor India dealerships

MG Motor India and Tata Power have signed a memorandum of understanding to deploy 50KW DC Superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end EV charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India. Through this association, MG Motor aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

Also Read: MG ZS EV Now Available In 6 More Cities

The ZS EV is MG Motor India's first all-electric car in the country

MG Motor India already has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad - and is expanding them to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 180+ Charging points in 19 different cities under EZ Charge brand.

Also Read: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric Comparison Review

MG Motor India already installs an AC charger at home of the customers opting for the ZS EV

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, "With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power & renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together "

The MG-Tata Power partnership will also explore the possibility of second life management of EV batteries

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.