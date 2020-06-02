MG ZS EV Now Available In 6 More Cities In India

MG Motor India launched the ZS EV earlier this year and with a price tag of ₹ 20.88 lakh, the company managed to get the attention of everyone. Yes, it undercut the Kona which was its chief rival and that really got the bookings ticking. MG Motor India received more than 3000 bookings for the EV and in fact, this was the case when the car was only launched in 5 cities. The ZS EV was launched in five cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and the company announced then that it will add more cities to the list. Well, now it has. MG Motor India added 6 more cities where the ZS EV will be made available. With these additions, the ZS EV will now be available in 11 cities in the country. The cities that have been added are Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai. This is part of the phase 2 expansion plan of the carmaker for its first electric car in the country. With the company already having sold more than 400 units of the electric car in India, the entry into the new markets, expect the demand for the car to soar.

The MG ZS EV's price undercut the one of the Hyundai Kona

The MG ZS EV is the carmaker's second model in India after the Hector SUV and will assembled locally at the Halol plant in Gujarat, alongside the Hector. The ZS EV doesn't look very radical or different from any other crossover or compact SUV you'll see on Indian roads and perhaps that's the part going for its design. It has an understated design and a typical crossover stance and other than the electric badging, a detailed look at the grille which sports the charging socket gives away that it's an electric SUV. There are some sharp creases on the face, profile and rear and you also get windmill inspired 17-inch alloy wheels and London Eye inspired daytime running lights along with projector headlamps.

With a range of 340 km (ARAI-claimed), the MG ZS EV can do a 50 km commute daily, for 5 days

The ZS EV also doesn't fall short in the features department and even this one is a connected car, being equipped with all the connected features we have seen in the Hector. There's an embedded eSIM along with in-built Wifi and in addition to that there is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer as well. Then, you have a full panoramic sunroof that covers 90 per cent of the roof area and you get a PM 2.5 filter as well. However, all connected car features are packed in an 8.0-inch touchscreen here and there are physical buttons for air-con operation, unlike the 10.4-inch vertically mounted touchscreen unit in the Hector that incorporates everything.

The dashboard gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The ZS EV is a connected car like the Hector and gets more than 50 connectivity features

Coming to its powertrain, the ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. You also get three driving modes and three level of regenerative braking in the ZS EV.

