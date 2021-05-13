MG Motor India Donates 200 Beds Via Credihealth For Fighting COVID-19

Many automotive manufacturers are coming forward and helping India and the people in fighting the second wave of COVID-19, which has had a devastating effect so far. Now, MG Motor India announced it will donate 200 beds via Credihealth to patients suffering from COVID-19. Credihealth is an online healthcare platform that helps people search for doctors and hospitals across India. Credihealth recently launched a COVID helpline for asymptomatic and patients suffering from mild COVID-19.

(MG Motor India recently conducted free COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees)

These sustainable beds are built using hard cardboard material and have a waterproof coating on them. They are also completely bio-degradable. MG Motor India will procure these beds from a Gujarat-based company, namely Aryan Paper Mills. Since 2020, Aryan Mills has provided these sustainable beds to the Indian Army, Bombay Municipal Corporation, Indian Navy, and a few other private entities.

MG Motor India also announced extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to customers. The extension would be applicable across range on free service and warranty period expiring between April 2021 and May 2021. These services will be extended up to July 31, 2021, for now.

(MG Motor India conducts all its CSR initiative under the MG SEWA programme)

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been severe to say the least and with the crippling demand of medical oxygen, MG Motor India stepped up and collaborated with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases, to increase the production of medical oxygen. The two companies targeted an increase of 25 per cent within two weeks and now MG reports that they have been able to increase production by 15.2 per cent within a week's time.

