MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range

It will add a new crossover model and even a compact car to its line up.

MINI has made it clear that it's here to stay in the electric vehicle space. The company is looking at realigning its model range, with a clear focus on drivetrain technologies, vehicle segments and services of the future. At the centre of this realignment is the expansion of electromobility and the company has officially announced that it will add more vehicles to its range.

In future, MINI will enable customers all over the world to have emission-free driving with a completely electrified model family. It will add a new crossover model and even a compact car to its line up. However, the electrification process does not mean that it is the end of the line for the conventional petrol and diesel engines. The company will still offer petrol and diesel engines for target groups and regions whose mobility needs are not yet me by all-electric vehicles.

Bernd Korber, Head of MINI, said, "MINI was always the answer to very special challenges relating to individual mobility. And the willingness to reinvent the status quo continues to shape the brand to this day. Alongside electromobility, harnessing new target groups and sales markets will be crucially important for the future of MINI."

The future core portfolio of all-electric vehicles will include the MINI 3-Door Hatch, a new crossover model in the small-car segment and a compact crossover model. The brand's small-car models and a crossover model in the compact segment will be available to choose from with conventional internal combustion engines.

The company is also focusing on sales especially for the China market where it sees great opportunity for growth.

The ongoing development of the MINI product range provides the opportunity to meet the increased demands of many customers in terms of space and versatility, with an additional model for the premium compact segment.

The company is also focusing on sales especially for the China market where it sees great opportunity for growth. Based on a new vehicle architecture, developed from the ground up for pure e-mobility, battery-electric vehicles will be produced in China from 2023, in cooperation with the local manufacturer Great Wall Motor. This venture will enable MINI to meet the rising demand for emission-free driving both in China and in the other global markets. Cooperation with the Chinese partner will be based on a clearly defined principle: Production follows the market. With locally manufactured vehicles, MINI will serve the growing Chinese automotive market whilst maintaining stable production at other locations.

