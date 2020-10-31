New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range

The future core portfolio of all-electric vehicles will include the MINI 3-Door Hatch, a new crossover model in the small-car segment and a compact crossover model.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
It will add a new crossover model and even a compact car to its line up. expand View Photos
It will add a new crossover model and even a compact car to its line up.

MINI has made it clear that it's here to stay in the electric vehicle space. The company is looking at realigning its model range, with a clear focus on drivetrain technologies, vehicle segments and services of the future. At the centre of this realignment is the expansion of electromobility and the company has officially announced that it will add more vehicles to its range.

Also Read: BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1

lobftteo

The company will still offer petrol and diesel engines for target groups and regions

In future, MINI will enable customers all over the world to have emission-free driving with a completely electrified model family. It will add a new crossover model and even a compact car to its line up. However, the electrification process does not mean that it is the end of the line for the conventional petrol and diesel engines. The company will still offer petrol and diesel engines for target groups and regions whose mobility needs are not yet me by all-electric vehicles.

Bernd Korber, Head of MINI, said, "MINI was always the answer to very special challenges relating to individual mobility. And the willingness to reinvent the status quo continues to shape the brand to this day. Alongside electromobility, harnessing new target groups and sales markets will be crucially important for the future of MINI."

Newsbeep

The future core portfolio of all-electric vehicles will include the MINI 3-Door Hatch, a new crossover model in the small-car segment and a compact crossover model. The brand's small-car models and a crossover model in the compact segment will be available to choose from with conventional internal combustion engines.

127tc5s8

The company is also focusing on sales especially for the China market where it sees great opportunity for growth.

The ongoing development of the MINI product range provides the opportunity to meet the increased demands of many customers in terms of space and versatility, with an additional model for the premium compact segment.

Also Read: MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 44.90 Lakh​

0 Comments

The company is also focusing on sales especially for the China market where it sees great opportunity for growth. Based on a new vehicle architecture, developed from the ground up for pure e-mobility, battery-electric vehicles will be produced in China from 2023, in cooperation with the local manufacturer Great Wall Motor. This venture will enable MINI to meet the rising demand for emission-free driving both in China and in the other global markets. Cooperation with the Chinese partner will be based on a clearly defined principle: Production follows the market. With locally manufactured vehicles, MINI will serve the growing Chinese automotive market whilst maintaining stable production at other locations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
MINI To Add Crossover And A Compact Car To Its EV Range
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Oil Falls On Demand Concerns, Posts Second Monthly Decline
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Hyundai Reveals Its Smallest EV Yet
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
Qualcomm, FedEx, Auto Executives To Propose Transport Policies For World In Transition
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
F1: Kimi Raikkonen To Race In 2021 As Alfa Romeo Announce Driver Line-up Next Season
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
Omega Seiki Signs MoU With Italian Engineering And Technology Companies
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla vs Skoda Octavia: Comparison Review
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla vs Skoda Octavia: Comparison Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
2018 Honda Jazz Facelift Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Exclusive: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla vs Skoda Octavia: Comparison Review
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla vs Skoda Octavia: Comparison Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities