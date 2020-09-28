New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules

language dropdown

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) in order to facilitate the use of electronic enforcement and maintenance of vehicular documents through information technology portal. The new rules will come into effect from October 1, 2020.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
All the new rules will come into effect from October 1, 2020 onwards

Highlights

  • New rules announced for Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019
  • All new rules will be in effect from October 1, 2020
  • Handheld communication devices to be allowed only for navigation

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) in a bid to use more of information technology and electronic monitoring for enforcing traffic rules and less harassment of drivers and citizens. This was required after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 was passed and was published on August 9, 2019. Accordingly, the rules for amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for certain provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 were published through GSR 584 (E) dated September 25, 2020. The amendment inter-alia provides for the definition for Challan, Portal inserted as requirement for providing the services through IT and further the enforcement of electronic monitoring and enforcement.

Also Read: No Need To Wear Mask When Driving A Car Alone

kb1c612o

(All motor vehicle documents, if validated through electronic means, shall not be demanded in physical form)

All details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the VAHAN portal. The new amendments also make provisions for producing and obtaining certificates related to motor vehicles in physical as well as electronic form as well. If the details of the documents are found validated through the electronic means by the enforcement officer then physical forms of such documents shall not be demanded for inspection, including in cases where there is an offence made out necessitating seizure of any such documents.

Also Read: Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Increased Till December 31, 2020

mobile phones

(Handheld communication devices such as mobile phones will be allowed to use only for navigation purposes)

The biggest update to the CMVR 1989 is that handheld communication devices such as mobile phones will be only allowed for navigation purposes. The manner in which these navigation devices are used will be in such a way that the concentration of the driver will not be disturbed.

0 Comments

All the new rules in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 will be in effect from October 1, 2020 onwards.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand 2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand
Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character
Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe
Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules
BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models
Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Super-Moto ABS: All You Need To Know TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Super-Moto ABS: All You Need To Know
2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced 2021 Range Rover And Range Rover Sport Prices Announced
Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion Bentley’s New Engineering Test Facility In UK Nears Completion
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities