‘Monsoon Magic With Toyota’ To Offer Discounts And Benefits On Vehicle Service

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced its 'Monsoon Magic with Toyota' campaign, aimed at prioritizing customer safety. The initiative offers exclusive discounts and benefits throughout July 2023 to ensure a hassle-free journey during the monsoon season. Available across the Western states, the services include comprehensive vehicle health check-ups and doorstep services. Toyota aims to provide value-added services and enhance the overall customer experience.

The 'Monsoon Magic with Toyota' campaign is applicable to all Toyota Dealerships in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. It encompasses a range of exciting packages and offers, including a free 10-point comprehensive monsoon vehicle health check-up, discounts on tire and battery services, a free oil filter on maintenance services, and an exclusive 10% discount on body and paint labour charges. Additionally, offers on car care treatments are also available. Toyota aims to address the specific needs of customers in the Western region during the monsoon season.

Rajesh Menon, General Manager Associate/Head of West Region at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, expressed his delight in announcing the 'Monsoon Magic with Toyota' initiative. He emphasized the company's commitment to providing exceptional value and safety to customers. With a meticulous curation of benefits, Toyota aims to elevate the customer experience and ensure complete satisfaction. By offering unique customer experiences and value-added services, Toyota strives to go above and beyond to address the needs of customers, particularly during the monsoon season.

Toyota's 'Monsoon Magic with Toyota' campaign covers the entire product range, including Innova Crysta, Fortuner Legender, Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Vellfire, and Hilux. Customers seeking more details can contact their nearest authorized Toyota dealership.