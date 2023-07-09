Isuzu Motors India Launches Nationwide 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' from 10th July 2023.

Isuzu Motors India has announced the launch of the 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' across the country. This service camp, designed specifically for Isuzu D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs, aims to provide a comprehensive range of benefits and preventive maintenance checks to all Isuzu vehicle owners in India. The camp will be held at all authorized dealer service outlets from 10th to 22nd July 2023, offering customers a chance to avail of special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

As part of the 'ISUZU Care' initiative, the Monsoon Camp will provide customers with a free 37-point comprehensive check-up for their vehicles. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on labor, a 5% discount on parts, and a 5% discount on lubes and fluids. Moreover, there will be a 10% discount on purchasing Retail RSA (Roadside Assistance) and a complimentary 'REGEN' service during the camp.

To ensure convenient access for customers, the Monsoon Camp will be organized at all authorized service facilities of ISUZU across various cities in India. The Monsoon Camp will be organized at all authorized service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bhimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jammu, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.