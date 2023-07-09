  • Home
  • News
  • Isuzu Motors India Launches Nationwide 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' from 10th July 2023.

Isuzu Motors India Launches Nationwide 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' from 10th July 2023.

The 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' will offer free vehicle check-ups, and discounts on labor, parts, and lubes.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Jul-23 02:04 PM IST
Isuzu Motor I care camp promotion (2).png
Highlights
  • Nationwide 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp offers free 37-point vehicle check-ups & discounts on labor, parts, lubes, and fluids.
  • Special benefits are available from 10th-22nd July 2023 at all authorized dealer service outlets.
  • The camp organized at 40+ locations across India

Isuzu Motors India has announced the launch of the 'ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp' across the country. This service camp, designed specifically for Isuzu D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs, aims to provide a comprehensive range of benefits and preventive maintenance checks to all Isuzu vehicle owners in India. The camp will be held at all authorized dealer service outlets from 10th to 22nd July 2023, offering customers a chance to avail of special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen India Launches Annual 'Monsoon Campaign' Offering Complimentary Car Care Services

 

As part of the 'ISUZU Care' initiative, the Monsoon Camp will provide customers with a free 37-point comprehensive check-up for their vehicles. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10% discount on labor, a 5% discount on parts, and a 5% discount on lubes and fluids. Moreover, there will be a 10% discount on purchasing Retail RSA (Roadside Assistance) and a complimentary 'REGEN' service during the camp.

 

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Receive 10,000 Bookings For The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X Combined

 

To ensure convenient access for customers, the Monsoon Camp will be organized at all authorized service facilities of ISUZU across various cities in India. The Monsoon Camp will be organized at all authorized service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bhimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jammu, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. 

Related Articles
Isuzu Motors India Updates Lineup To Conform With BS6 Emission Norms
Isuzu Motors India Updates Lineup To Conform With BS6 Emission Norms
3 months ago
Isuzu Motor India Appoints Rajesh Mittal As President
Isuzu Motor India Appoints Rajesh Mittal As President
3 months ago
India's SML Isuzu To Hike Prices To Offset Higher Input Costs
India's SML Isuzu To Hike Prices To Offset Higher Input Costs
3 months ago
Isuzu Motors India Introduces Winter Camp For Customers
Isuzu Motors India Introduces Winter Camp For Customers
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2016 Mahindra TUV300 T8 for sale

2016 Mahindra TUV300

wishlist
  • 65,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
6.25 L
₹ 13,214/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Isuzu D-Max
Starts at ₹ 6.87 Lakh
0
7.5
10
c&b expert Rating

Isuzu Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now