  Volkswagen India Launches Annual 'Monsoon Campaign' Offering Complimentary Car Care Services

Discounts and offers are available on loyalty products such as Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages, and Value-Added Services.
Volkswagen India has launched its annual 'Monsoon Campaign' car care service to its customers across 120 service touchpoints throughout India. It will be a month-long campaign starting from the 1st of July 2023. As a part of this campaign, VW customers will have a complimentary 40-point checkup of their vehicle, which will help identify any existing or potential maintenance or repairs needed. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Plots 6 EVs By 2030; Massive Investment Earmarked For Expansion

 

This monsoon campaign is offered for the entire portfolio of VW sold in India

 

As a part of their "Accessible Service" strategy, this campaign aims at offering discounts and offers on loyalty products such as Extended Warranties, Service Value Packages, and Select Value-Added Services to the customers. Furthermore, the brand is also providing doorstep vehicle services through Volkswagen Assistance and its mobile service unit. It helps cover over 90 per cent of the geographical location around the service dealership. Through this initiative, customers can access the offered service and car care packages without any difficulties. Additionally, customers can book service appointments or purchase loyalty products via the Volkswagen India website.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Gets 5 Stars, Jeep Renegade Scores 1 Star in Latin NCAP Crash Tests

 

Over 40+ checkups will be conducted in this month-long campaign

 

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “As a responsible

Brand, it is our endeavour to offer our customers a smooth, comfortable and enjoyable

Driving experience. Accessible service, customer centricity and hassle-free ownership is

the core of our initiatives. Through the Monsoon Campaign, we aim to reiterate the importance of pre-monsoon maintenance care that is needed to ensure customer and vehicle safety owing to the tough driving conditions that the season brings."

