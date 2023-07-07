Volkswagen Taigun Gets 5 Stars, Jeep Renegade Scores 1 Star in Latin NCAP Crash Tests

Latin NCAP has announced the crash test results for 2023, revealing a positive outcome for the Volkswagen Taigun with a five-star rating, while the Jeep Renegade disappointingly received only one star.

The Indian-made Volkswagen Taigun received a five-star safety rating, equipped with six airbags and ESC. It performed well in various tests, including frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, AEB, Speed Assist, and ESC. Most Taigun models sold in the region come with AEB, and it also offers AEB for Vulnerable Road Users, though not assessed due to availability preconditions.

Jeep was criticized for misusing test results

In contrast, the Brazilian-made Jeep Renegade only received one star in the crash tests. It has two airbags and ESC but scored lower in Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assist. The frontal impact test revealed contact between the dummy's head and the front seat, resulting in point deductions. The Renegade lacked standard side protection, resulting in marginal head protection in the side impact. Due to optional side curtain airbags and side body airbags, the pole impact test was not conducted. Additionally, the optional AEB and ADAS technologies on the Renegade did not meet the minimum requirements for assessment by Latin NCAP.

Also Read: Stellantis Australia Recalls Grand Cherokee for Rear Coil Spring Issue

Jeep was criticized for misusing test results. The Renegade had obtained a five-star rating in 2015, which could not be applied to the 2023 model as manufacturers can only use Latin NCAP star ratings for up to four years. Meanwhile, Jeep continued using the outdated rating, misleading consumers. Latin NCAP called for rectification and urged Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, to improve basic safety equipment and voluntarily submit cars for assessment.

Also Read: Jeep Previews Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP, praised Volkswagen's commitment to safety and expressed disappointment in Stellantis' safety performance. He emphasized the need for standardized safety labeling. Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman, criticized Stellantis for misleading consumers and called for equal protection standards in all markets where the Renegade is sold. Latin NCAP recommended purchasing car versions equipped with tested ADAS technologies.



