  • Home
  • News
  • Stellantis Australia Recalls Grand Cherokee for Rear Coil Spring Issue

Stellantis Australia Recalls Grand Cherokee for Rear Coil Spring Issue

Stellantis Australia recalls 2052 units of the Grand Cherokee produced between 2021 and 2023 over rear coil spring issue, risking vehicle control.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
30-Jun-23 02:02 PM IST
Jeep Recall Australia (1).jpg
Highlights
  • Stellantis Australia recalls 2052 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.
  • Risk of vehicle control loss and accidents due to incorrectly installed coil springs.
  • The recall covers vehicles produced between 2021 and 2023.

Stellantis Australia has issued a recall for its WL-series Jeep Grand Cherokee due to a problem with the rear coil springs, following a similar recall by the US National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. The local recall affects 2052 vehicles, specifically the Night Eagle and Limited models of the five-seat Grand Cherokee and seven-seat Grand Cherokee L SUVs with coil springs. The incorrectly installed rear coil springs could detach while driving, posing a risk of vehicle control loss and potential accidents causing harm to occupants and other road users.

 

Also Read: Honda Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles Globally Due to Rear View Camera Issue

 

The recall affects the Night Eagle and Limited models of the five-seat Grand Cherokee and seven-seat Grand Cherokee L SUVs

 

The recall covers vehicles produced between 2021 and 2023. In the US, the FCA US Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization initiated an investigation into the issue in March 2023 after a report of a rear coil spring detachment from a 2023 Grand Cherokee while in motion. While no accidents or injuries have been reported, FCA US is aware of two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims, and two field reports that could be related to this problem.

 

Also Read: U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports

 

Notably, this latest recall follows a separate unrelated recall for the WL Grand Cherokee involving a manufacturing defect that could result in the steering column shaft separating from the U-joint, leading to a loss of steering control. These recalls underscore the importance of promptly addressing potential safety concerns to ensure the well-being of vehicle occupants and other road users. Stellantis Australia and FCA US are taking the necessary steps to rectify the issues and provide necessary inspections and replacements service to its customers. 

Related Articles
Fiat Will No Longer Make Cars In This Specific Colour: Here Is The Reason
Fiat Will No Longer Make Cars In This Specific Colour: Here Is The Reason
2 days ago
Stellantis And Foxconn Form SiliconAuto Joint Venture For Automotive Semiconductors
Stellantis And Foxconn Form SiliconAuto Joint Venture For Automotive Semiconductors
8 days ago
Stellantis Announces $176 Million Investment For All-Electric SUV Set To Launch In 2025
Stellantis Announces $176 Million Investment For All-Electric SUV Set To Launch In 2025
26 days ago
Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations
Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now