Stellantis Australia Recalls Grand Cherokee for Rear Coil Spring Issue

Stellantis Australia has issued a recall for its WL-series Jeep Grand Cherokee due to a problem with the rear coil springs, following a similar recall by the US National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration. The local recall affects 2052 vehicles, specifically the Night Eagle and Limited models of the five-seat Grand Cherokee and seven-seat Grand Cherokee L SUVs with coil springs. The incorrectly installed rear coil springs could detach while driving, posing a risk of vehicle control loss and potential accidents causing harm to occupants and other road users.

The recall covers vehicles produced between 2021 and 2023. In the US, the FCA US Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization initiated an investigation into the issue in March 2023 after a report of a rear coil spring detachment from a 2023 Grand Cherokee while in motion. While no accidents or injuries have been reported, FCA US is aware of two customer assistance records, 17 warranty claims, and two field reports that could be related to this problem.

Notably, this latest recall follows a separate unrelated recall for the WL Grand Cherokee involving a manufacturing defect that could result in the steering column shaft separating from the U-joint, leading to a loss of steering control. These recalls underscore the importance of promptly addressing potential safety concerns to ensure the well-being of vehicle occupants and other road users. Stellantis Australia and FCA US are taking the necessary steps to rectify the issues and provide necessary inspections and replacements service to its customers.