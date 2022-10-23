MotoGP: Bagnaia Wins In Malaysia, But Title Fight Goes Down To Valencia

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia stormed to win the Malaysian GP, fending off challenge from Bastianini, who finished a close second. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo on the other hand also had an outstanding race, climbing up from P12 to P3, keeping the championship fight alive.

Pecco Bagnaia got off to a stellar start, climbing from, P9 right up to P2. Pole sitter Jorge Martin continued to lead at the start of the race, but a crash on lap 7 meant the lead was handed to Bagnaia. Quartararo also got off to a great start, leapfrogging from P12 to P5. Bastianini tried to pass the Ducati factory team rider on several instances throughout the race, but Bagnaia held on to bring home maximum points.

Going into Valencia, Bagnaia has one hand on the championship trophy, as he now leads Quartararo by 23 points. Quartararo will win the title only if he wins the final race of the season, and Bagnaia finishes P15 or lower.