MotoGP: Trackhouse Racing Unveils Striking American Livery for Debut Season
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 29, 2024
- Trackhouse Racing reveals a vibrant red, white, and blue star spangled banner livery
- The American team takes over RNF Racing's grid slots
- Trackhouse's 2024 livery reflects its NASCAR roots
The Trackhouse Racing team has pulled back the curtain on its vibrant 2024 MotoGP livery, for its inaugural season in the premier motorcycle racing series. Taking over from the now-defunct RNF Racing, Trackhouse, a NASCAR stalwart, has embraced a red, white, and blue colour scheme in homage to its American roots.
RNF Racing faced challenges, leading to its exclusion from the 2024 grid due to financial issues involving title partner CryptoDATA. Trackhouse, originally eyeing a 2025 MotoGP entry, expedited its plans, absorbing RNF's infrastructure, personnel, and riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. The American outfit has forged a closer alliance with Aprilia, opting for a factory bike for Oliveira in the upcoming season.
The team's 2024 livery, an evolution of its December announcement, features a captivating blend of colours representing the USA. Despite the American theme, Trackhouse attempts to emphasise its global identity, aligning American stars and stripes with an Italian bike and Portuguese and Spanish riders.
Trackhouse's MotoGP venture aligns with the series' push into the North American market. Notably, former NBA chief Dan Rossomondo's appointment as Dorna's chief commercial officer underscores the strategic focus on expanding MotoGP's footprint in the region.
The team's home debut is set for the Americas GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin from April 12-14, following its initial MotoGP appearance in Qatar on March 10. Despite a pre-season penalty carried over from 2023 due to Miguel Oliveira's collision in the Qatar GP, Trackhouse aims to make a significant impact in its maiden season.
The livery launch event in Los Angeles featured notable attendees, including American Grand Prix champions Wayne Rainey, Kevin Schwantz, and John Kocinski. With riders Oliveira and Fernandez poised for the new campaign, Trackhouse joins Gresini, the factory Ducati squad, and VR46 in showcasing their 2024 liveries ahead of the upcoming season.
