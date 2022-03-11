Mumbai Police Commissioner's 'No Towing Of Vehicles' Order: All You Need To Know

Just days after taking charge as Mumbai's Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Pandey surprised everyone by issuing a 'No Towing of Vehicle' order on March 5, 2022. Pandey, via CP Mumbai's official Twitter handle, announced that the Police will stop towing vehicles from no parking zones on an experimental basis for a week. This has led to a wide range of reactions from Twitterati, traffic experts, and traffic officials, some even expressing their reservations regarding the order. So, here's everything you need to know about it.

Sanjay Pandey took charge as Commissioner of Police Mumbai on March 3, 2022, and the same day he sharead his phone number on social media, via CP Mumbai's official Twitter handle, asking the public to reach out to him on WhatsApp regarding any grievances or issues. Two days later, he shared a tweet saying - " Dear Mumbaikars, I am over whelmed with your response. As a first we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final if you comply. Let me know what you think."

Reportedly, several people reached out to him with complaints regarding inconvenience faced by motorists and drivers when a vehicle is towed away. They have to rush to the nearest traffic division to get their vehicle, and some also complained that their vehicles are damaged by the towing personnel. While traffic authorities are yet to receive a written order, it is being said that the rule will be imposed on an experimental basis for a week.

Traffic experts say that although it might seem like a relief for vehicle owners/drivers, it can lead to traffic congestion

Now officials and experts have expressed doubt about this order. Reportedly, the traffic department believes that the order could lead to problems during VIP movement. The traffic police are required to create a clean passage during any VIP movement to avoid threats, and right now they tow away illegally parked vehicles to avoid any threat to the VIP. Now they are confused as to how will achieve this without towing vehicles. At the same time, traffic experts say that although it might seem like a relief for vehicle owners/drivers, it can lead to traffic congestion. Speaking with Indian Express, Ashutosh Are, a traffic expert said "Sometimes motorists park their vehicles on two-lane roads which may cause problems to vehicles moving in both directions, leading to heavy traffic congestion. So, towing of vehicles has to be done."

One Twitter user said said that the traffic police should give out E-Challans to such offenders instead of towing the vehicle

Even some Twitterati believed that to maintain traffic flow, vehicles parked in no-parking zones should be towed. At the same time, others said that the traffic police should give out E-Challans to such offenders instead of towing the vehicle. Right now, there are 50 traffic divisions in Mumbai, and each of these divisions tow around 10 four-wheelers and 20 two-wheelers every day.

