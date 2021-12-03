Maharashtra Hikes Compounding Fees For Traffic Offences Under Amended Motor Vehicles Act

The Maharashtra Government has recently implemented the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act in the state. Under the amendment, the state government has increased the compounded fees for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence. The government recently issued a notification about the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, according to which, the revised compounding fees came into effect from December 1, 2021. Speaking with PTI, State Transport Commissioner, Avinash Dhakane, said the hike in compounding fees will help bring down accidents and ensure discipline among the citizens. "This will help improve overall road safety, reduce fatalities and ensure better road discipline among people," he added.

If someone is caught driving without a licence, then they would be charged with a compounding fee of Rs. 5000

As per the notification, people who fail to provide a way to ambulance will be levied with a compounding fee of Rs. 10,000. If someone is caught driving without a licence, then they would be charged with a compounding fee of Rs. 5000. In case it's not the owner who is driving the vehicle, the same amount of compounding fee will be levied upon the vehicle owner for allowing such a person to drive his vehicle. Driving without insurance will attract a compounding fee of Rs. 2000, while any unauthorised interference with the vehicle will invite a compounding fee of Rs. 1,000.

Traffic Offence New Compounding Fees Not providing way to an ambulance Rs. 10,000 Driving without a licence Rs. 5,000 Allowing someone without a licence to driver your vehicle Rs. 5,000 Driving without vehicle insurance Rs. 2,000 Unauthorised interference with the vehicle Rs. 1,000 Vehicle racing on road (1st Offence) Rs. 5000 Vehicle racing on road (2nd Offence and thereafter) Rs. 10,000 Vehicle number plate other than the prescribed forms, driving without reflectors or taillamps Rs. 1,000 Travelling without a ticket or a pass on stage carriage buses Rs. 500 Compounding fee for 1st offence hiked by Rs. 500 Compounding feen for 2nd offence and thereafter hiked by Rs. 1,500

According to the notification, the revised compounding fee for those caught racing vehicles on roads is Rs. 5000 for the first offence and Rs. 10,000 for the second offence and every subsequent offence. Offenders will have to pay Rs 1,000 compounding fees for displaying registration plate (number plate) other than in prescribed forms, for driving vehicles without reflectors and tail lamps. Additionally, the compounding fees for travelling without a ticket or a pass on stage carriage buses will be Rs. 500, according to the notification.

The notification also mentioned the rank of officials from the Motor Vehicle Department, Traffic Police, Highway Police, City police and Maharashtra police, who have rights of compounding offences

Apart from the above offences, the notification also states that under section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the compounding fees has been hiked to Rs. 500 if the offence has been committed for the first time and Rs. 1,500 for the second offence and thereafter.

Interestingly, the government has also mentioned the rank of officials from the Motor Vehicle Department, Traffic Police, Highway Police, City police and Maharashtra police, who have rights of compounding these offences, in its notification. Only officers above a specific rank have the power to compound traffic offences. Reportedly, in the Motor Vehicle Department, only officers above the rank of assistant inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors of traffic police and highway police, or the Head constables in the districts where there is no traffic branch, can compound traffic offences.