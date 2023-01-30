New BMW M3 CS Debuts With 543 bhp, All-Wheel Drive

BMW has revealed the hottest iteration of the current M3, the M3 CS, ahead of global sales commencing later this year. The M3 CS receives a number of tweaks over the standard M3 including design updates, a more powerful in-line six engine and shedding some weight.

In terms of design, the M3 CS borrows several stylistic bits from the M4 CSL. The wide-open oversized grille and bumper seem to be lifted straight off BMW’s third-ever CSL while the yellow DRL finish in the headlamps are a throwback to BMW’s race cars – a design element also seen on the M5 CS. The rear bumper too is unique to the M3 CS as are the new design alloy wheels. BMW has also given the M3 CS a diet with extensive use of carbon fibre to help shed weight. The bonnet, roof, boot lid, air intake and rear diffuser are all made from carbon fibre while the exhaust silencer is made from titanium.

Inside, the cabin gets the same design as the standard M3 meaning it gets the new BMW widescreen display with standard M sports seats making way for lighter carbon fibre-shell bucket seats. The rear air-con controls too are deleted to help save weight.

The result is a sedan that is 20 kg lighter than the M3 Competition.

Coming to the powerplant, the familiar S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six develops 543 bhp and 650 NM – identical numbers to the M4 CSL. However, unlike the latter, the M3 CS retains the xDrive all-wheel drive set-up of the standard M3. The added traction delivers a 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds as compared to the M4 CSL’s 3.7 seconds. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 8-speed automatic gearbox which receives bespoke tuning for the hotter variant. Owners can also deactivate the xDrive system which converts the M3 CS into a rear-drive performance sedan.

The M3 CS also gets several tweaks to the suspension. The limited run model sits on bespoke tuned suspension, variant-unique wheel camber setting and revised parameters for the stability control and M Dynamic modes focused on improving track performance. The M3 CS also gets track-focused tyres as standard though carbon ceramic brakes are an add-on option.

BMW says that the M3 CS will be sold in limited numbers.