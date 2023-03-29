New Car Launches In April 2023; What We Know So Far

Until now, 2023 has seen an array of launches in both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler markets. This included electric vehicles, petrol vehicles, and hybrids. However, they don’t seem to be coming to a stop as April 2023 has some exciting launches lined up for us. Here we look at all the upcoming cars that are stated to launch in the month of April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx represents the NEXA series’ entry into the sub-compact SUV segment. The car was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and features three-dot LED daytime running lamps and the prominent grille similar to that of the Maruti Suzuki’s larger Grand Vitara. On the inside, the car gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen atop the centre console, heads-up display, connected vehicle tech, a 360-degree camera, up to 6 airbags. Under the hood, the new Fronx is powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine that develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm along with the 1.2-litre K Series petrol engine that puts out 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Both engines will be available in both automatic and manual options.

MG Comet

‘Quirky’ is one word to describe the MG Comet. The boxy city car will be one of the smallest cars on sale in the Indian market when it launches next month. The EV comes equipped with two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh with a range of 200 km and a 26.7 kWh with a range of 300 km, both putting out 40 bhp. It will be priced below Rs. 15 lakh and will likely rival the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. The car will be MG’s second EV in the Indian market after the MG ZS.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is one of the most powerful cars Mercedes-Benz has in its line-up. The car features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that is paired with an electric motor and produces a power output of 831 bhp and up to 1,470 Nm of peak torque. The car has a mad 0 to 100 time of just 2.9 seconds. Inside, the car comes with twin 12.4-inch displays and AMG specific elements like the steering wheel. Mercedes-Benz has fixed the car’s launch date on April 11. The car will be the first plug-in hybrid introduced by Mercedes-Benz for the Indian markets.

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini will launch the Urus S in India on April 13. The SUV will be positioned below the Urus Performante in its line up and will feature the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 657 bhp and 850 Nm. The car will however get tweaks in suspension and less grippy tyres as compared to the Performante. The car also weighs 47 kg more. The interior is also different as it mostly features leather instead of Alcantara. The Urus S features a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.5 seconds which is 0.2 seconds slower than the Performante.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen will likely launch its new SUV that is expected to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta. The car will likely be called the C3 Aircross and will be built on the same C-Cubed or Common Modular Platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback. This will be brand’s fourth model in India. Visually, the car will feature the Split lighting set up with LED DRLs. The car could also come with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC, a sunroof and more. We expect the SUV to get the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 108 bhp and 190 Nm torque from the top-spec C3 hatch.