New Ducati Monster SP India Launch On May 2, 2023

Ducati India has teased its upcoming naked sports bike - the Monster SP - on its social media handles. The teaser confirms that the motorcycle will be launched in India on May 2, 2023. Ducati India had previously announced that the Monster SP will indeed be making its way here, with a price tag of around Rs. 15.95 lakh. However, we will have to wait and see how Ducati prices this model.



The Ducati Monster SP looks somewhat similar to the standard model. It comes equipped with a projector-like LED headlamp housed inside an oval shaped DRL. The unit sits under a small fly screen. The naked also boasts a muscular 14-litre fuel tank, & a twin-pod exhaust. The SP variant also gets a special dual-tone red & black paint scheme, and a passenger seat cowl. It also gets a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with a built-in lap timer, launch control system, a lithium-ion battery, 3 ride modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power modes, a quick shifter, and plenty of other features. It weighs in at just 186 kgs, and has a saddle height of 840 mm.

The Monster SP is powered by a 973 cc V-twin engine that puts out 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm, and 93 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. The power is delivered by a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. On the suspension front, the motorcycle gets fully-adjustable Ohlins NIX 43 mm USD forks up front, and an Ohlins monoshock at the back. Stopping duties on the other hand are handled by twin 320 mm discs up front paired with Brembo Stylema monoblock four-piston callipers, and a 245 mm disc with Brembo two-piston calliper at the back. It rides on 17-inch wheels, which are shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.