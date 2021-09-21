New Generation Honda BR-V Breaks Cover In Indonesia

Honda has finally pulled the wraps off the new-generation BR-V SUV in Indonesia. The all-new offering is based on the N7X concept that was showcased earlier this year. Unlike its predecessor that was based on the Brio platform, the new version is based on the same platform as the Honda City and shares several components, engine options and features with the compact sedan. The second-generation Honda BR-V continues to be a three-row offering, which makes it quite apt for the Indian market as well.

The new-gen Honda BR-V is powered by the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine with 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque

The all-new Honda BR-V looks identical to the concept version retaining most of the lines and design elements. The upright front design offers a butch feel to the SUV with the massive grille and a chunky chrome bar in the centre with the big 'H.' The model also gets full-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, while the bumper houses round fog lamps and a faux skid plate finished in brush aluminium. The profile looks simple and a tad reminiscent of the older BR-V too. The 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels stand out, so does the massive glasshouse area and roof rails. The nearly flat shoulder-line continues to till the rear meeting up with the wraparound LED combination taillights.

The new-gen Honda BR-V borrows the dashboard and other features from the City sedan. The model gets a 4.2-inch TFT screen as part of the instrument console that displays information like the Honda Sensing function, average fuel consumption, mileage and distance to empty, and more. There's also the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with smartphone connectivity. The model is more spacious than its predecessor and also gets armrests for the first and second row. There are more 12-volt power outlets across the cabin, especially for second and third-row passengers. The cabin is covered in leather upholstery and there are plenty of storage options across the cabin including eight water bottle holders. The third-row seats can be folded up to 50:50 for better cargo space.

Other features on the new Honda BR-V will include a host of safety assistance systems including remote engine start, Honda LaneWatch system with blindspot detection, Honda SmartKey and also Honda Sensing with adaptive cruise control. There's also an auto-high beam and Collision Mitigation Brake System. The SUV also gets front and side airbags, ABS and EBD, as well as ISOFIX child anchor seat mounts.

Power comes from the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine for the Indonesian market that develops 119 bhp at 6600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox unit.

Honda Cars India is yet to confirm if the second-generation BR-V will make its way to the Indian market

The previous generation BR-V went on sale in 2015 in Indonesia and was a well-received model for the model in the market. The company sold 76,846 units of the SUV over the past six years in the South-East Asian market, which is also its biggest for the car contributing nearly 30 per cent to overall sales of the SUV. The automaker sold over 2.55 lakh units of the first-gen BR-V globally in its lifetime.

Meanwhile, Honda Cars India has not confirmed if the second generation BR-V will make its way to India. The model though does look more equipped and premium to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and other compact SUVs. The three-row practicality at a more attractive price point than the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus could work well for the model. We will have to wait and watch what the company launches next in the SUV segment.