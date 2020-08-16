New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know

The highly-awaited Mahindra Thar SUV finally made its India debut on the 74th Independence Day. Slated to go on sale in the country on October 2, 2020, the bookings for the all-new Thar will begin on the same day itself. Ahead of the official launch, the carmaker has already revealed key specifications of the off-roader including engine details, colours, variants, features and more. The all-new Thar comes with a new chassis, new powertrain options, yet manages to retain its charm and off-roading characteristics. Here's everything you need to know about the second-generation Mahindra Thar SUV.

The new Thar now features the VIN & chassis number on plate positioned on the dashboard

1. The all-new Mahindra Thar SUV managed to retain its iconic design courtesy of the new grille which is flanked by classic round headlamps. The aesthetic appeal of the SUV is underlined by LED DRLs, purpose-built bumpers, new LED taillights, new alloy wheels, front fog lamps among others. This is the first time when the next-gen off-roader will be made available in soft-top as well as hard-top. The SUV is built on a new body-on-frame platform, making it significantly bigger than the outgoing version.

2. The new Mahindra Thar comes with an all-black cabin giving it an upmarket appeal with sporty seats and a host of creature comforts as compared to the older Thar. It now gets a new 7-touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple Car Play & Android Auto with an integrated voice command. Interestingly, the washable interiors of the Thar make the off-roading experience more stress-free. Also, the buttons and controls on the new Thar is IP54 certified, meaning it is dust and water-resistant, built to withstand off-roading adventures.

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit gets smartphone connectivity and gives real-time details on power delivery, articulation and more

3. In terms of features, the SUV comes loaded with roof-mounted weather-resistant speakers, a colour multi-info display for the instrument cluster, a rear-view camera, tilt-adjustable steering wheel with mounted audio controls, cruise control, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, rear de-mister and more.

4. For safety, the new Mahindra Thar SUV comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control, hill-hold and hill descent control, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking assist system. It also gets passenger airbag deactivation switch, seat belt reminder, speed sensing front door locks, vehicle over-speed warning and more.

5. The new Mahindra Thar will come in six colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. The Mystic Copper and Galaxy Grey are the two new shades added in the palette.

2020 Mahindra Thar will come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

6. The new Thar will come in two series AX series & LX series, and in a total of three variants - AX AC, AX OPT & LX. The AX series is an off-road-focused offering will be seen with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, paired to a manual gearbox only. On the other hand, the LX series will get a diesel engine with a manual and an automatic transmission. The petrol engine will be seen with an automatic transmission only.

7. Under the hood, the SUV comes with the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol powertrain options. The BS6 compliant diesel unit makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, whereas the petrol mill develops 150 bhp and 320 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. There will be an authentic manual shift on the fly 4X4 transfer case.

