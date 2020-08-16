New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will go on sale in India on October 2, 2020. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Thar off-roader SUV.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The new Thar SUV will be offered in three variants AX AC, AX OPT & LX.

Highlights

  • New Thar will go on sale in India on October 2, 2020
  • The new Thar was unveiled in India on the 74th Independence Day
  • New Mahindra Thar will get both soft-top & hard-top configurations

The highly-awaited Mahindra Thar SUV finally made its India debut on the 74th Independence Day. Slated to go on sale in the country on October 2, 2020, the bookings for the all-new Thar will begin on the same day itself. Ahead of the official launch, the carmaker has already revealed key specifications of the off-roader including engine details, colours, variants, features and more. The all-new Thar comes with a new chassis, new powertrain options, yet manages to retain its charm and off-roading characteristics. Here's everything you need to know about the second-generation Mahindra Thar SUV.

Also Read: New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Thar

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

XUV300

XUV500

Bolero Camper

KUV100 NXT

Bolero

TUV300

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

Marazzo

Xylo

Alturas G4

TUV300 Plus

e-Verito

NuvoSport

e2oPlus

Verito

Verito Vibe

crm2a12

The new Thar now features the VIN & chassis number on plate positioned on the dashboard

1. The all-new Mahindra Thar SUV managed to retain its iconic design courtesy of the new grille which is flanked by classic round headlamps. The aesthetic appeal of the SUV is underlined by LED DRLs, purpose-built bumpers, new LED taillights, new alloy wheels, front fog lamps among others. This is the first time when the next-gen off-roader will be made available in soft-top as well as hard-top. The SUV is built on a new body-on-frame platform, making it significantly bigger than the outgoing version.

2. The new Mahindra Thar comes with an all-black cabin giving it an upmarket appeal with sporty seats and a host of creature comforts as compared to the older Thar. It now gets a new 7-touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple Car Play & Android Auto with an integrated voice command. Interestingly, the washable interiors of the Thar make the off-roading experience more stress-free. Also, the buttons and controls on the new Thar is IP54 certified, meaning it is dust and water-resistant, built to withstand off-roading adventures.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained

14gld99s

The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit gets smartphone connectivity and gives real-time details on power delivery, articulation and more

3. In terms of features, the SUV comes loaded with roof-mounted weather-resistant speakers, a colour multi-info display for the instrument cluster, a rear-view camera, tilt-adjustable steering wheel with mounted audio controls, cruise control, power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, rear de-mister and more.

4. For safety, the new Mahindra Thar SUV comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control, hill-hold and hill descent control, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking assist system. It also gets passenger airbag deactivation switch, seat belt reminder, speed sensing front door locks, vehicle over-speed warning and more.

5. The new Mahindra Thar will come in six colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. The Mystic Copper and Galaxy Grey are the two new shades added in the palette.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October

8ujsl20o

2020 Mahindra Thar will come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

6. The new Thar will come in two series AX series & LX series, and in a total of three variants - AX AC, AX OPT & LX. The AX series is an off-road-focused offering will be seen with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains, paired to a manual gearbox only. On the other hand, the LX series will get a diesel engine with a manual and an automatic transmission. The petrol engine will be seen with an automatic transmission only.

0 Comments

7. Under the hood, the SUV comes with the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and an all-new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol powertrain options. The BS6 compliant diesel unit makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, whereas the petrol mill develops 150 bhp and 320 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. There will be an authentic manual shift on the fly 4X4 transfer case.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Thar with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar

Latest News

New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar: New vs Old Mahindra Thar: New vs Old
Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details
2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles 2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles
2020 Independence Day: Top Cars That Were Specially Made For The Indian Market 2020 Independence Day: Top Cars That Were Specially Made For The Indian Market
2020 Independence Day: Top Five Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas 2020 Independence Day: Top Five Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India 2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth Rs. 6000 On Online Bookings 2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth Rs. 6000 On Online Bookings
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed
2020 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India 2020 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands 2020 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
Battery Policy: India's EV Industry Reacts To The Government's New Notification Battery Policy: India's EV Industry Reacts To The Government's New Notification

Popular Cars

rating-logo
6.5
star-white
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

₹ 5.93 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

₹ 6.7 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Review
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Review
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities