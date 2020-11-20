New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far

language dropdown

The new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has bagged over 20,000 booking in just 20 day, and since the car's launch, the company has delivered more than 4,000 units of the car in India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
5,171  Views
Hyundai says 85 per cent customers have opted for Sportz and above trims of the new i20 expand View Photos
Hyundai says 85 per cent customers have opted for Sportz and above trims of the new i20

Highlights

  • Hyundai India has received 20,000 bookings for the new i20
  • The company has already delivered over 4000 units of the new Hyundai i20
  • The new i20 is priced at Rs. 6.80 lakh to Rs. 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Motor India has announced receiving over 20,000 bookings for the recently launched third-gen Hyundai i20 premium hatchback, in just 20 days. While select dealers had begun accepting booking for the new i20 by mid-October, the company officially opened the order books on October 27, and by the time of its launch on November 5, Hyundai had received over 10,000 pre-bookings. Since its launch, the i20 has bagged another 10,000 bookings, and so far, Hyundai has delivered more than 4,000 units of the new car.

Also Read: New Generation Hyundai i20 Launched; Prices Here

95qpna18

Hyundai officially opened bookings on October 27, and by the time of its launch on November 5, it had received over 10,000 pre-bookings

Hyundai has confirmed that more than 85 per cent customers have opted for Sportz and above trims of the new i20, which shows a strong demand for advanced features offered on the all-new i20. Some of the key features include - automatic headlights, 16-inch steel wheels, leather seat upholstery (Turbo Only), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice command, and rear camera. The higher-spec Asta trim gets additional features like - LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen display with BlueLink connected tech, and wireless charging with a cool pad. And the top-spec Asta (O) comes with electric sunroof, cruise control, and side and curtain airbags, to name a few.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained

Newsbeep
jrgagsco

The new Hyundai i20 comes with segment best features like sunroof, wireless charging, and air purifier and more

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India said, "Nearly 45 per cent customers have preferred variants enabled with our already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favorite with close to 30 per cent bookings made for models with this particular feature. Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35 per cent customers have opted for models with Industry Unique Oxyboost Air purifier. Our new and advanced transmission offerings (IVT/iMT/DCT) have received a strong traction from 25 per cent of the customers and to top it all almost 20 per cent of the customers have opted for our Powerful and Efficient 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrain. This data is clear testimony of the customer's evolution and penchant for the brand i20 and their stamp of approval on the new features and technologies introduced in the all-new i20."

k2h7b6gg

Hyundai says nearly 45 per cent customers have preferred variants equipped with the BlueLink technology

The new Hyundai i20 comes in three engine options - a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While a manual gearbox will be available with both the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel, the 1.0 turbo will only get an intelligent manual transmission option and an option DCT automatic unit. The 1.2 petrol also comes with the option for an iVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission, which is Hyundai nomenclature for a CVT automatic transmission.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven

Also Read: Hyundai i20 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

0 Comments

Prices for the Hyundai i20 start at ₹ 6.80 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 11.18 lakh (all ex-showroom, India). Compared to the older-gen model the new i20 comes with a host of segment-best features that have upped its premium quotient. Currently, it competes with the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Dakar Rally To See Lowest Participation In 25 Years Due To COVID-19
2021 Dakar Rally To See Lowest Participation In 25 Years Due To COVID-19
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Official Launch Date Announced
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
Formula 1 To Have 24 Races In A Season With A Rotating Calendar In The Future 
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Honda e Becomes The First-Ever Japanese Vehicle To Win German Car Of The Year
Honda e Becomes The First-Ever Japanese Vehicle To Win German Car Of The Year
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month
New-Gen Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled This Month
2021 BMW S 1000 R Revealed
2021 BMW S 1000 R Revealed
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump
General Motors CEO Mary Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
General Motors CEO Mary Barra Accelerates 'All Out Pursuit Of Global EV Leadership'
Uber Looks To Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies: CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi
Uber Looks To Partner With Other Self-Driving Companies: CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi
2021 Dakar Rally To See Lowest Participation In 25 Years Due To COVID-19
2021 Dakar Rally To See Lowest Participation In 25 Years Due To COVID-19
2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far
New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities