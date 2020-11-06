New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison

The new i20 has taken a huge leap over its predecessors and that stays true even with its prices. It's the most expensive premium hatchback in India.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the most expensive premium hatchback in India. expand View Photos
The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the most expensive premium hatchback in India.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Hyundai i20 is a huge departure over its predecessor.
  • It's an entirely new model and is thoroughly upgraded in every aspect.
  • The new Hyundai i20 is the most expensive model in its segment.

The new Hyundai i20 is a big step-up over its predecessor and has changed in every aspect. It's loaded to the brim with latest tech and creature comforts, is really edgy to look at and is the safest iteration of all the three-generations of the i20 that have been introduced so far. Now that is surely reflecting in its prices. It's the most expensive premium hatchback in India and its prices are in the subcompact SUV territory now. It's also being offered with a range of engine and gearbox combinations.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India

20o71l94

The cabin of the 2020 Hyundai i20 has been revamped as well and its is finished in all-black.

Newsbeep

First up is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is offered with a manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. This iteration will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz which get the naturally aspirated petrol engine. Then there's the sportier 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine that is offered either with an iMT transmission or with the DCT automatic gearbox and this iteration will compete only with the 2020 Volkswagen Polo which is the second turbo petrol premium hatch back on sale in India. The new Hyundai i20 also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine which will be compared with the Tata Altroz which is the only other premium hatchback in India that gets a diesel engine.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained

2020 Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza

g35unqb

The Hyundai i20 is more expensive than both the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

Model 2020 Hyundai i20 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Toyota Glanza
Petrol ₹ 6.80 lakh - ₹ 9.70 lakh ₹ 5.64 lakh - ₹ 8.96 lakh ₹ 7.01 lakh - ₹ 8.96 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza are the same cars under the skin. The Toyota Glanza is essentially a cross-badged version of the Baleno and both share the same drivetrain and are identical in every aspect, save for the Toyota badging and the twin slat radiator grille on the Glanza. The only big difference in terms of pricing is that while the Baleno is offered in four variants, the Glanza is available only in the top-two trims. So the Maruti Suzuki Baleno undercuts the Hyundai i20 petrol by ₹ 1.16 lakh while the price difference between the range-topping trims is ₹ 74,000 with the i20 being the expensive one. The base 2020 Hyundai i20 undercuts the base Toyota Glanza by ₹ 21,000 while at the top-end the Hyundai i20 is the pricier of the two by ₹ 74,000.

Also Read: New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings

2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz

4kqrlkp

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is more expensive than the Tata Altroz as well.

Model 2020 Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz
Petrol ₹ 6.80 lakh - ₹ 9.70 lakh ₹ 5.44 lakh - ₹ 7.89 lakh
Diesel ₹ 8.20 lakh - ₹ 10.60 lakh ₹ 6.99 lakh - ₹ 9.09 lakh

The base petrol variant of the Tata Altroz undercuts the base petrol variant of the Hyundai i20 by ₹ 1.36 lakh while the price difference between the range-topping petrol trims goes up to ₹ 1.81 lakh, with the Hyundai i20 being the pricier one. The base diesel trim of the Hyundai i20 undercuts base diesel trim of the Tata Altroz by ₹ 1.21 lakh while the price difference between the range-topping trims goes up to ₹ 1.51 lakh.

2020 Hyundai i20 vs Honda Jazz

c19fj118

The Honda Jazz undercuts the 2020 Hyundai i20 by quite a margin.

Model 2020 Hyundai i20 Honda Jazz
Petrol ₹ 8.80 lakh - ₹ 11.18 lakh ₹ 7.50 lakh - ₹ 9.74 lakh

The base variant of the Honda Jazz undercuts the base variant of the Hyundai i20 by ₹ 1.3 lakh while the price difference between the top-end trims goes up to ₹ 1.44 lakh.

2020 Hyundai i20 vs Volkswagen Polo

otpnj3kg

The Volkswagen Polo undercuts the new Hyundai i20 as well.

Model 2020 Hyundai i20 Volkswagen Polo
Turbo Petrol ₹ 8.80 lakh - ₹ 11.18 lakh ₹ 5.87 lakh - ₹ 9.67 lakh
0 Comments

As already said, the Volkswagen Polo is the only other premium hatch that's been offered with a turbo petrol engine and there is a stark price difference between both models, with the i20 obviously being on the costlier side. The base turbo petrol variant of the Volkswagen Polo under cuts the base turbo petrol variant of the i20 by ₹ 2.93 lakh while the price difference between the top-end trim of the i20 and the range topping Polo GT-TSI goes up to a good ₹ 1.51 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Suzuki Expects Annual Profit To Shrink By A Quarter As India Sales Slump
Suzuki Expects Annual Profit To Shrink By A Quarter As India Sales Slump
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities