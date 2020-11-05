2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison

The third-generation Hyundai i20 has officially gone on sale in India, priced at ₹ 6.80 lakh to ₹ 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the new-gen model, Hyundai has introduced a host of new and updated features along with bolder styling elements. Overall, the car looks a lot more premium now and it also gets few best-in-class features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with BlueLink connected car tech, a sunroof, wireless charging with cooling function and an air purifier. But are these enough to take on the competition? We have taken all the facts and figures into consideration to see where the new i20 stands against its rivals - Tata Altoz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza - on paper.

Design and Dimensions

Now looks are subjective so we won't dwell too much into that, but we have to say the new i20 certainly looks very edgy compared to its rival, similar to how the Tata Altroz made us feel when that was launched. The Honda Jazz received an update a few months ago and its design still looks fresh but, the Baleno and its counterpart Glanza certainly look a bit dated now.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 is also the widest among all, and it comes with the longest wheelbase as well - at 1775 mm and 2580 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai i20 along with longest premium hatchbacks at 3995 mm, same as the Belno and Glanza. At the same time, the i20 is also the widest among all, and it comes with the longest wheelbase as well - at 1775 mm and 2580 mm, respectively. However, in terms of height, it's the shortest at 1505 mm, while the tallest among these 5 cars is the Hona Jazz at 1544 mm.

Dimensions Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Honda Jazz Toyota Glanza Length 3995 mm 3990 mm 3995 mm 3989 mm 3995 mm Width 1775 mm 1755 mm 1745 mm 1694 mm 1745 mm Height 1505 mm 1523 mm 1510 mm 1544 mm 1510 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2501 2520 mm 2530 mm 2520 mm

Features and Equipment

Now, in terms of features, the Honda Jazz is the only car among all to come with full LED headlamps, while rest all get LED projector headlamps, except for the Altroz which only gets regular projector headlamps. Similarly, only the Jazz and the new i20 come with a sunroof, whereas, only the i20 gets a proper dual-tone roof option. The Tata Altroz gets a black roof as standard with all colours, so we can consider that as well. All premium hatchbacks come with dual-tone alloy wheels, electrically foldable ORVMs with indicators, and taillamps with LED treatment.

The Tata Altroz gets a black roof as standard with all colours and it only get standard projector headlamps

Inside, as we mentioned the new i20 comes with a host on best-in-class features, and it's the only fully connected vehicle in the class. The rest of the features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX child seat mounts are available in all models. However, the i20 and Altroz also get a digital instrument cluster and rear AC vents, while others only get a standard MID unit, and only front AC vents. The Altroz is the only car here that also gets rain-sensing wipers.

The Honda Jazz is the only car in this list to get all-LED headlamps

Engine and Transmission

The Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz are the only ones that offer both petrol and diesel engine options, while the Jazz, Baleno and Glanza are petrol-only models. The i20 borrows its engines from the Venue, which includes a 1.0-litre T-GDI motor that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to make 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, and both are the more powerful engines in the segment. While the former comes with an iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and a 7-speed DCT automatic, the diesel option gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Hyundai also offers a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that comes with 82 bhp manual version and an 87 bhp CVT (iVT) automatic model. Both offer the same 115 Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, along with the Glanza and Jazz are petrol-only cars

Petrol Engine Comparison:

Model Petrol Engine Transmission Turbo Petrol Engine Transmission Hyundai i20 1.2-litre: 82 bhp / 87 bhp & 115 Nm 5-speed MT / iVT 1.0-litre T-GDI: 118 bhp & 172 Nm 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Tata Altroz 1.2-litre: 85 bhp & 113 Nm 5-speed MT - - Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1.2-litre: 82 bhp / 89 bhp & 113 Nm 5-speed MT / CVT - - Honda Jazz 1.2-litre: 89 bhp & 110 Nm 5-speed MT / CVT - - Toyota Glanza 1.2-litre: 82 bhp / 89 bhp & 113 Nm 5-speed MT / CVT - -

The Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, diesel unit that makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Baleno and Glanza both come with the same 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, along with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine with smart hybrid tech that makes 89 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Both come with a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic unit. As for the Honda Jazz, that gets a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine offering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission.

The Toyota Glanza gets the same 1.2-litre VVT petrol and 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engines offered with the Baleno

Diesel Engine Comparison:

Model Diesel Engine Transmission Hyundai i20 1.5-litre (MT): 99 bhp & 240 Nm 6-speed MT Tata Altroz 1.5-litre: 89 bhp & 200 Nm 5-speed MT

Verdict

Now, on paper, the Hyundai i20 has certainly managed to impress us by offering the best dimension, some of the best equipment and features, along with a set of powerful petrol and diesel engines. But, with a price tag that's between ₹ 6.80 lakh and ₹ 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India) it's also not the most affordable model in this segment. While the Tata Altroz starts at ₹ 5.44 lakh and the Baleno starts at ₹ 5.63 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi). Furthermore, the Baleno, despite being the oldest one here, is still the best-selling model in this segment by a huge margin, but we'll have to wait and see if the i20 can surpass it. We would have to pit the new i20 against these cars in real-world conditions to see whether it's worth the premium or not. So, keep watching this space for that comparison review.

