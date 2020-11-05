New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison

The newly launched third-gen Hyundai i20 is bolder, gets a host of new features and new, powerful BS6 engines. But are these enough to take on the competition? Let's find out.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views

Highlights

  • The new Hyundai i20 is the widest and gets the longest wheelbase as well
  • The new i20 also gets the most powerful petrol & diesel engines
  • Both the Tata Altroz and Maruti Baleno undercut the new i20

The third-generation Hyundai i20 has officially gone on sale in India, priced at ₹ 6.80 lakh to ₹ 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With the new-gen model, Hyundai has introduced a host of new and updated features along with bolder styling elements. Overall, the car looks a lot more premium now and it also gets few best-in-class features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with BlueLink connected car tech, a sunroof, wireless charging with cooling function and an air purifier. But are these enough to take on the competition? We have taken all the facts and figures into consideration to see where the new i20 stands against its rivals - Tata Altoz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza - on paper.

Design and Dimensions

Now looks are subjective so we won't dwell too much into that, but we have to say the new i20 certainly looks very edgy compared to its rival, similar to how the Tata Altroz made us feel when that was launched. The Honda Jazz received an update a few months ago and its design still looks fresh but, the Baleno and its counterpart Glanza certainly look a bit dated now.

0vuc5h4o

The new-gen Hyundai i20 is also the widest among all, and it comes with the longest wheelbase as well - at 1775 mm and 2580 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai i20 along with longest premium hatchbacks at 3995 mm, same as the Belno and Glanza. At the same time, the i20 is also the widest among all, and it comes with the longest wheelbase as well - at 1775 mm and 2580 mm, respectively. However, in terms of height, it's the shortest at 1505 mm, while the tallest among these 5 cars is the Hona Jazz at 1544 mm.

Dimensions Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Baleno Honda Jazz Toyota Glanza
Length 3995 mm 3990 mm 3995 mm 3989 mm 3995 mm
Width 1775 mm 1755 mm 1745 mm 1694 mm 1745 mm
Height 1505 mm 1523 mm 1510 mm 1544 mm 1510 mm
Wheelbase 2580 mm 2501 2520 mm 2530 mm 2520 mm

Features and Equipment

Now, in terms of features, the Honda Jazz is the only car among all to come with full LED headlamps, while rest all get LED projector headlamps, except for the Altroz which only gets regular projector headlamps. Similarly, only the Jazz and the new i20 come with a sunroof, whereas, only the i20 gets a proper dual-tone roof option. The Tata Altroz gets a black roof as standard with all colours, so we can consider that as well. All premium hatchbacks come with dual-tone alloy wheels, electrically foldable ORVMs with indicators, and taillamps with LED treatment.

Newsbeep
ruoh7nmo

The Tata Altroz gets a black roof as standard with all colours and it only get standard projector headlamps

Inside, as we mentioned the new i20 comes with a host on best-in-class features, and it's the only fully connected vehicle in the class. The rest of the features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder and ISOFIX child seat mounts are available in all models. However, the i20 and Altroz also get a digital instrument cluster and rear AC vents, while others only get a standard MID unit, and only front AC vents. The Altroz is the only car here that also gets rain-sensing wipers.

Also Read: Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet

n58njv3

The Honda Jazz is the only car in this list to get all-LED headlamps

Engine and Transmission

The Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz are the only ones that offer both petrol and diesel engine options, while the Jazz, Baleno and Glanza are petrol-only models. The i20 borrows its engines from the Venue, which includes a 1.0-litre T-GDI motor that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to make 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, and both are the more powerful engines in the segment. While the former comes with an iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and a 7-speed DCT automatic, the diesel option gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Hyundai also offers a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that comes with 82 bhp manual version and an 87 bhp CVT (iVT) automatic model. Both offer the same 115 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked

2i980lj

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, along with the Glanza and Jazz are petrol-only cars

Petrol Engine Comparison:

Model Petrol Engine Transmission Turbo Petrol Engine Transmission
Hyundai i20 1.2-litre: 82 bhp / 87 bhp & 115 Nm 5-speed MT / iVT 1.0-litre T-GDI: 118 bhp & 172 Nm 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
Tata Altroz 1.2-litre: 85 bhp & 113 Nm 5-speed MT - -
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1.2-litre: 82 bhp / 89 bhp & 113 Nm 5-speed MT / CVT - -
Honda Jazz 1.2-litre: 89 bhp & 110 Nm 5-speed MT / CVT - -
Toyota Glanza 1.2-litre: 82 bhp / 89 bhp & 113 Nm 5-speed MT / CVT - -

The Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, diesel unit that makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Baleno and Glanza both come with the same 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, along with a 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine with smart hybrid tech that makes 89 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Both come with a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic unit. As for the Honda Jazz, that gets a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine offering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission.

d1589fng

The Toyota Glanza gets the same 1.2-litre VVT petrol and 1.2-litre Dual VVT petrol engines offered with the Baleno

Diesel Engine Comparison:

Model Diesel Engine Transmission
Hyundai i20 1.5-litre (MT): 99 bhp & 240 Nm 6-speed MT
Tata Altroz 1.5-litre: 89 bhp & 200 Nm 5-speed MT

Verdict

0 Comments

Now, on paper, the Hyundai i20 has certainly managed to impress us by offering the best dimension, some of the best equipment and features, along with a set of powerful petrol and diesel engines. But, with a price tag that's between ₹ 6.80 lakh and ₹ 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India) it's also not the most affordable model in this segment. While the Tata Altroz starts at ₹ 5.44 lakh and the Baleno starts at ₹ 5.63 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi). Furthermore, the Baleno, despite being the oldest one here, is still the best-selling model in this segment by a huge margin, but we'll have to wait and see if the i20 can surpass it. We would have to pit the new i20 against these cars in real-world conditions to see whether it's worth the premium or not. So, keep watching this space for that comparison review.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 46.90 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Recalled For An Update In The Headlight Assembly
Harley-Davidson Announces Serial 1 E-Bike
Harley-Davidson Announces Serial 1 E-Bike
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled
2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 Unveiled
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
BMW Warns Of Pandemic Risks As Third-Quarter Profit Rebounds
BMW Warns Of Pandemic Risks As Third-Quarter Profit Rebounds
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities