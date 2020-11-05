2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained

Hyundai has finally launched the new-generation i20 in India and the premium hatchback has seen a complete overhaul over the predecessor. Based on the lighter and safer K platform, the third-generation Hyundai i20 gets a longer wheelbase and wider track, while the overall length has also increased over the older model. The design language is completely new and looks very premium, while the feature list is extensive with the car offered in three engines, four transmission options and four variants choices. With prices starting at ₹ 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom India, Introductory), here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the 2020 Hyundai i20.

2020 Hyundai i20 Prices: (Ex-Showroom, India)

Engines Transmission Magna Sportz Asta Asta (O) 1.2-litre 5MT ₹ 6,79,900 ₹ 7,59,900 ₹ 8,69,900 ₹ 9,19,900 1.2-litre IVT ₹ 8,59,900 ₹ 9,69,900 1.0-litre IMT ₹ 8,79,900 ₹ 9,89,900 1.0-litre 7DCT ₹ 10,66,900 ₹ 11,17,900 1.5-litre Diesel 6MT ₹ 8,19,900 ₹ 8,99,900 ₹ 10,59,900

2020 Hyundai i20 Magna

For the third-generation i20, Hyundai has dropped the erstwhile Era entry-level variant and the range now starts from the loaded Magna trim. The variant is also priced at a slight premium but packs more features than before as standard equipment.

Halogen Headlamps

Projector Fog Lamps

Central Locking

Smart Pedal

Impact Door Sensing Unlock

Follow-Me-Home Headlamps

15-inch Wheels with Wheel Covers

Keyless Entry

Day/Night IRVM

Black & Copper Finished Fabric Upholstery

Analog Instrument Console With MID

Gearshift light

Low Fuel

Door Ajar Warning

2-DIN Audio System

Front & Rear Speakers With Tweeters

USB & Bluetooth Connectivity

Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Function

Cooled Glovebox

Clutch Footrest

Electric Fuel Lid Opener

Dual Front Airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse Parking Sensors

Speed Alert System

Seatbelt Reminder for Front Seats

The interior can be had in a monotone black or dual-tone option as well with a dual-tone exterior

2020 Hyundai i20 Sportz

In addition to the features available on the entry-level Magna trim, the new Hyundai i20 Sportz adds some of the more jazzier features that most buyers will like. It's also the more value-friendly package in the range as the on-road petrol versions will cost under ₹ 10 lakh.

Z-shaped LED taillights

Automatic Headlamps

16-inch Steel Wheels

Shark Fin Antenna

Leather Seat Upholstery (Turbo Only)

Digital Instrument Cluster

Low Pressure Warning

Parking Sensor Display

Height Adjustable Driver's Seat

8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice Command

All Power Windows

Electrically Adjustable ORVMs

Rear Parcel Tray

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Rear Camera With Infotainment Display

Driver Rear View Monitor

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

The new i20 is wider and longer than before. It also gets a longer wheelbase than the predecessor making for better interior room

2020 Hyundai i20 Asta

The Asta variants kick-off the list with all the premium bells and whistles on the new i20. The loaded trims get:

LED Projector Headlamps

LED Daytime Running Lights

Cornering Lamps

Chrome Door Handles

16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels

Ambient Lighting

Metal Pedals (Turbo Only)

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Knob

Sliding Type Front Armrest

10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Bose 7-speaker Audio System

Hyundai BlueLink Connected Tech wtih OTA Updates

BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch app

i-Blue Audio Remote app

Push Button Start-Stop

Air Purifier

Wireless Charging with Cool Pad

Pinch Guard for Driver Side Power Window

Auto Fold ORVMs

Rear Wiper & Washer

IRVM Buttons - SOS, RSA, BlueLink

Puddle Lamps With Welcome Function

Electronic Stability Control (DCT Only)

Hill Assist Control (DCT Only)

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the new i20 makes 118 bhp, while there's also the 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.5-litre diesel on offer

2020 Hyundai i20 Asta (O)

Adding to all that's on offer on the Asta variant, the range-topping Hyundai i20 Asta (O) brings a number of create comforts like:

Electric Sunroof

Cruise Control

Rear Seat Armrest

Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests

Side and Curtain Airbags

Height Adjustable Seatbelts

