2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained

Hyundai has finally launched the new-generation i20 in India and the premium hatchback has seen a complete overhaul over the predecessor. Based on the lighter and safer K platform, the third-generation Hyundai i20 gets a longer wheelbase and wider track, while the overall length has also increased over the older model. The design language is completely new and looks very premium, while the feature list is extensive with the car offered in three engines, four transmission options and four variants choices. With prices starting at ₹ 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom India, Introductory), here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the 2020 Hyundai i20.
2020 Hyundai i20 Prices: (Ex-Showroom, India)
|Engines
|Transmission
|Magna
|Sportz
|Asta
|Asta (O)
|1.2-litre
|5MT
|₹ 6,79,900
|₹ 7,59,900
|₹ 8,69,900
|₹ 9,19,900
|1.2-litre
|IVT
|₹ 8,59,900
|₹ 9,69,900
|1.0-litre
|IMT
|₹ 8,79,900
|₹ 9,89,900
|1.0-litre
|7DCT
|₹ 10,66,900
|₹ 11,17,900
|1.5-litre Diesel
|6MT
|₹ 8,19,900
|₹ 8,99,900
|₹ 10,59,900
2020 Hyundai i20 Magna
For the third-generation i20, Hyundai has dropped the erstwhile Era entry-level variant and the range now starts from the loaded Magna trim. The variant is also priced at a slight premium but packs more features than before as standard equipment.
- Halogen Headlamps
- Projector Fog Lamps
- Central Locking
- Smart Pedal
- Impact Door Sensing Unlock
- Follow-Me-Home Headlamps
- 15-inch Wheels with Wheel Covers
- Keyless Entry
- Day/Night IRVM
- Black & Copper Finished Fabric Upholstery
- Analog Instrument Console With MID
- Gearshift light
- Low Fuel
- Door Ajar Warning
- 2-DIN Audio System
- Front & Rear Speakers With Tweeters
- USB & Bluetooth Connectivity
- Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Function
- Cooled Glovebox
- Clutch Footrest
- Electric Fuel Lid Opener
- Dual Front Airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Reverse Parking Sensors
- Speed Alert System
- Seatbelt Reminder for Front Seats
2020 Hyundai i20 Sportz
In addition to the features available on the entry-level Magna trim, the new Hyundai i20 Sportz adds some of the more jazzier features that most buyers will like. It's also the more value-friendly package in the range as the on-road petrol versions will cost under ₹ 10 lakh.
- Z-shaped LED taillights
- Automatic Headlamps
- 16-inch Steel Wheels
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Leather Seat Upholstery (Turbo Only)
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Low Pressure Warning
- Parking Sensor Display
- Height Adjustable Driver's Seat
- 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Voice Command
- All Power Windows
- Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
- Rear Parcel Tray
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Rear Camera With Infotainment Display
- Driver Rear View Monitor
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
2020 Hyundai i20 Asta
The Asta variants kick-off the list with all the premium bells and whistles on the new i20. The loaded trims get:
- LED Projector Headlamps
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Cornering Lamps
- Chrome Door Handles
- 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels
- Ambient Lighting
- Metal Pedals (Turbo Only)
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Knob
- Sliding Type Front Armrest
- 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Bose 7-speaker Audio System
- Hyundai BlueLink Connected Tech wtih OTA Updates
- BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch app
- i-Blue Audio Remote app
- Push Button Start-Stop
- Air Purifier
- Wireless Charging with Cool Pad
- Pinch Guard for Driver Side Power Window
- Auto Fold ORVMs
- Rear Wiper & Washer
- IRVM Buttons - SOS, RSA, BlueLink
- Puddle Lamps With Welcome Function
- Electronic Stability Control (DCT Only)
- Hill Assist Control (DCT Only)
2020 Hyundai i20 Asta (O)
Adding to all that's on offer on the Asta variant, the range-topping Hyundai i20 Asta (O) brings a number of create comforts like:
- Electric Sunroof
- Cruise Control
- Rear Seat Armrest
- Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests
- Side and Curtain Airbags
- Height Adjustable Seatbelts
