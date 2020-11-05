New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained

We break down what each variant has to offer on the new-generation Hyundai i20.

Sameer Contractor
The new-generation Hyundai i20 is offered in 4 variants across 3 engines & 4 transmission choices expand View Photos
The new-generation Hyundai i20 is offered in 4 variants across 3 engines & 4 transmission choices

Highlights

  • The new Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs. 6.80 lakh to Rs. 11.18 lakh (ex-)
  • The base Magna variant packs more features as standard than before
  • The Asta (O) gets top an electric sunroof, curtain airbags, rear armrest

Hyundai has finally launched the new-generation i20 in India and the premium hatchback has seen a complete overhaul over the predecessor. Based on the lighter and safer K platform, the third-generation Hyundai i20 gets a longer wheelbase and wider track, while the overall length has also increased over the older model. The design language is completely new and looks very premium, while the feature list is extensive with the car offered in three engines, four transmission options and four variants choices. With prices starting at ₹ 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom India, Introductory), here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the 2020 Hyundai i20.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 6.80 Lakh

WATCH: 2020 Hyundai i20 First Look

2020 Hyundai i20 Prices: (Ex-Showroom, India)

Engines Transmission Magna Sportz Asta Asta (O)
1.2-litre 5MT ₹ 6,79,900 ₹ 7,59,900 ₹ 8,69,900 ₹ 9,19,900
1.2-litre IVT ₹ 8,59,900 ₹ 9,69,900
1.0-litre IMT ₹ 8,79,900 ₹ 9,89,900
1.0-litre 7DCT ₹ 10,66,900 ₹ 11,17,900
1.5-litre Diesel 6MT ₹ 8,19,900 ₹ 8,99,900 ₹ 10,59,900

2020 Hyundai i20 Magna

For the third-generation i20, Hyundai has dropped the erstwhile Era entry-level variant and the range now starts from the loaded Magna trim. The variant is also priced at a slight premium but packs more features than before as standard equipment.

  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Projector Fog Lamps
  • Central Locking
  • Smart Pedal
  • Impact Door Sensing Unlock
  • Follow-Me-Home Headlamps
  • 15-inch Wheels with Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Entry
  • Day/Night IRVM
  • Black & Copper Finished Fabric Upholstery
  • Analog Instrument Console With MID
  • Gearshift light
  • Low Fuel
  • Door Ajar Warning
  • 2-DIN Audio System
  • Front & Rear Speakers With Tweeters
  • USB & Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Tilt & Telescopic Function
  • Cooled Glovebox
  • Clutch Footrest
  • Electric Fuel Lid Opener
  • Dual Front Airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Reverse Parking Sensors
  • Speed Alert System
  • Seatbelt Reminder for Front Seats

Also Read: Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets

The interior can be had in a monotone black or dual-tone option as well with a dual-tone exterior

2020 Hyundai i20 Sportz

In addition to the features available on the entry-level Magna trim, the new Hyundai i20 Sportz adds some of the more jazzier features that most buyers will like. It's also the more value-friendly package in the range as the on-road petrol versions will cost under ₹ 10 lakh.

  • Z-shaped LED taillights
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • 16-inch Steel Wheels
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • Leather Seat Upholstery (Turbo Only)
  • Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Low Pressure Warning
  • Parking Sensor Display
  • Height Adjustable Driver's Seat
  • 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Voice Command
  • All Power Windows
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear Parcel Tray
  • Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
  • Rear Camera With Infotainment Display
  • Driver Rear View Monitor
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
The new i20 is wider and longer than before. It also gets a longer wheelbase than the predecessor making for better interior room

2020 Hyundai i20 Asta

The Asta variants kick-off the list with all the premium bells and whistles on the new i20. The loaded trims get:

  • LED Projector Headlamps
  • LED Daytime Running Lights
  • Cornering Lamps
  • Chrome Door Handles
  • 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Metal Pedals (Turbo Only)
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Knob
  • Sliding Type Front Armrest
  • 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Bose 7-speaker Audio System
  • Hyundai BlueLink Connected Tech wtih OTA Updates
  • BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch app
  • i-Blue Audio Remote app
  • Push Button Start-Stop
  • Air Purifier
  • Wireless Charging with Cool Pad
  • Pinch Guard for Driver Side Power Window
  • Auto Fold ORVMs
  • Rear Wiper & Washer
  • IRVM Buttons - SOS, RSA, BlueLink
  • Puddle Lamps With Welcome Function
  • Electronic Stability Control (DCT Only)
  • Hill Assist Control (DCT Only)

Also Read: New Hyundai i20 Evaluated On 18 Test Tracks And Uses 66% High Tensile Steel

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine on the new i20 makes 118 bhp, while there's also the 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.5-litre diesel on offer

2020 Hyundai i20 Asta (O)

Adding to all that's on offer on the Asta variant, the range-topping Hyundai i20 Asta (O) brings a number of create comforts like:

  • Electric Sunroof
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Seat Armrest
  • Adjustable Rear Seat Headrests
  • Side and Curtain Airbags
  • Height Adjustable Seatbelts

