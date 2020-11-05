New Cars and Bikes in India
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings

The Hyundai i20 is available in 4 variants Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) and in 3 engine options.

Ameya Naik
The new gen Hyundai i20 looks bolder and sportier than before expand View Photos
The new gen Hyundai i20 looks bolder and sportier than before

The Hyundai i20 was launched today and prices started at ₹ 6.80 lakh and the premium hatchback comes with a lot more tech and of course powertrain options. The Hyundai i20 is available in 4 variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) and in 3 engine options. It's probably because of the magnitude of choice that is on offer, the company has received more than 10,000 bookings for the car till date. The company had kick started bookings for the i20. In just 9 days the company has received these bookings and the numbers are certainly encouraging. 

Also Read: New Generation Hyundai i20 Launched; Prices Here

Given that the i20 is launched ahead of the festive season, it becomes extremely important for the company to get such numbers because, that is effectively a boost in terms of sales. The i20 has been a strong seller for the company, and the new generation looks to add more value to the customers. The company has already announced that it will have the lowest cost of ownership in the segment, a claim that we wait to hear from people who buy the car. 

The new gen i20 is based on the K platform

2020 Hyundai i20 Prices: (Ex-Showroom, India)

Engines Transmission Magna Sportz Asta Asta (O)
1.2-litre 5MT ₹ 6,79,900 ₹ 7,59,900 ₹ 8,69,900 ₹ 9,19,900
1.2-litre IVT ₹ 8,59,900 ₹ 9,69,900
1.0-litre IMT ₹ 8,79,900 ₹ 9,89,900
1.0-litre 7DCT ₹ 10,66,900 ₹ 11,17,900
1.5-litre Diesel 6MT ₹ 8,19,900 ₹ 8,99,900 ₹ 10,59,900

There are three engine options on the table - a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While a manual gearbox will be available with both the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel, the 1.0 turbo will only get an intelligent manual transmission option. 

The i20 also comes with sunroof which is a first in the segment 

The Hyundai i20 comes packed to the gills with features and a bunch of segment first features as well. It comes with Bluelink connectivity now, which makes it a connected car, the first in the segment. There are 50 features that are on offer and yes, we've seen this on the Verna, Creta, Elantra and many other cars from the Hyundai stable. It comes with rear AC vents, climate control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and even a sunroof, which is a first in segment feature offering.

