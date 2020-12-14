New Cars and Bikes in India
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days

The Hyundai i20 is offered in India in four variants- Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) and what's even more impressive that as much as 85 per cent of the overall bookings have been for the range-topping Asta trims.

The Hyundai i20 is offered with three engine options in India.
The Hyundai i20 is offered with three engine options in India.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai i20 is offered in four variants, Magna, Sportz, Asta, Asta(O)
  • The top-end Asta trims have bagged 85 per cent of the overall bookings.
  • Hyundai has received 10 per cent bookings for the dual-tone variant.

The all-new Hyundai i20 has raised the bar in the premium hatchback department and is a proper upgrade over its predecessor. In fact, in just 40 days of its launch the 2020 Hyundai i20 has bagged an impressive 30,000 bookings and 10,000 units have already been delivered to the customers. The Hyundai i20 is offered in India in four variants- Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). And what's even more impressive that as much as 85 per cent of the overall bookings have been for the range-topping Asta trims and around 10 per cent for the dual-tone trim.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the first connected premium hatchback in India.

Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor said, "We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies. After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10 000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20. We are delighted to receive around 30 000 bookings for the all-new i20."

The Hyundai i20 is offered in India in four variants- Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

The Hyundai i20 shares its engine line-up with the Hyundai Venue and gets three engine options with a range of gearbox options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine is mated to a six-speed iMT transmission as standard while the seven-speed DCT gearbox is also on offer. Then there is the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol engine which is mated to five-speed transmission as standard while an iVT (CVT) unit is standard. Then there is also the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder BS6 diesel engine that is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai i20 is also India's first premium hatchback that offers connected car tech and gets premium features like wireless charging with cooling pad, over-the-air (OTA) updates, premium seven-speaker Bose sound system and a huge 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

