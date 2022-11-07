New Jeep Grand Cherokee Local Assembly Commences; Pre-Bookings Open

Jeep has commenced the local assembly of the new Grand Cherokee in India along with opening pre-bookings for SUV. The Grand Cherokee will become the company’s flagship SUV in India with the SUV set to be available only with a petrol engine option. Jeep has also pushed back the launch of the Grand Cherokee for the Indian market with the SUV now to launch on November 17 as against November 11, 2023.

Jeep says interested customers can book the new Grand Cherokee at its dealerships or via its website. Deliveries for the SUV will commence by the end of November 2023.

Also see: New York Auto Show 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe High Altitude Revealed

Earlier in the year Jeep confirmed that the Grand Cherokee would be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as standard paired with an automatic gearbox. The company had previously confirmed features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a dedicated 10.25-inch co-driver touchscreen, a heads-up display and more with new features now being confirmed.

The Grand Cherokee will pack in a comprehensive suite of ADAS systems including forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot and cross path monitoring, driver drowsiness detection and active lane management. Other features offered will include three-point seatbelts for all occupants, Capri leather upholstery, an active noise control system and connected vehicle tech bundled with remote functions.

Also see: New-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Coming To India In The Second Half Of 2022

The fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is based on an all-new platform with an evolutionary design following in line with its larger siblings. The boxy and upright proportions remain with the styling up front and at the rear in-line with models such as the more premium Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that are also on sale in global markets.

Also read: New Jeep Grand Cherokee Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch

The SUV is available in two model lines the five-seater standard and the three-row Grand Cherokee L though it’s only the former that is launching in India.